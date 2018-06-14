Learner Drivers More Likely to Pass Driving Test if Dad Teaches Them

More on this:

1 Ford Uses VR to Show Bad Drivers How They Hurt Bad Cyclists

2 Tram Driver Falls Asleep At the Controls In the Morning, Londoners Are Outraged

3 Bad Luck Brian Takes Driving Test, Gets Pulled Over In Uninsured Car

4 Bus Driver Has Fainting Condition, Sues Company After Getting Fired

5 Dutch People Are The Happiest Drivers According to a Waze Satisfaction Index