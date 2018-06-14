autoevolution
 

Learner Drivers More Likely to Pass Driving Test if Dad Teaches Them

Before you decide that your kid needs driving lessons with a professional instructor, consider this: they’re more likely to pass their first test if you teach them, says a new study.
Conducted by dash cam company Nextbase, the new and albeit rather restricted study reveals that learner drivers are more comfortable with family members than with a professional instructor. Specifically, they’re most comfortable with their father and less with their mother on the passenger seat, teaching them.

A total of 1,000 parents and their kids took part in the study, with the results overwhelmingly showing that most kids want their dad by their side when they learn how to drive. Having their father as instructor ups their chances of passing their first driving test by 4 times, the Daily Mail reports. If their mother acts as teacher, they’re only twice as likely to pass the test on the first go.

Parents too are more comfortable with teaching their kids how to drive: 41% because they noticed the kids were more at ease behind the wheel, and 35% because it was the cheapest way to have them learn how to drive. About 18% regretted the decision to act as teachers, as it added stress to the relationship because of ensuing arguments.

“I think we need to give dads credit where it's due,” Richard Browning of Nextbase says of the findings of the study.

Given the profile of the company, a little plug for their products was to be expected: to further improve learner’s chances of passing the driver test, use a dash cam for didactic purposes.

“An effective way to help learner drivers reflect on their errors is to have a dash cam to capture what went wrong - this way you can re-look at the footage and understand the mistakes and learnings in the less stressful and safer environment of your home,” Browning adds. “This is much more conducive to improving driving skills - and family relations.”
