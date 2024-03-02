Last Chance To Grab Amazing F1-Style Rides in the Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest never misses a weekly beat. This time, breathtaking F1-category vehicle bundles are in the main spotlight. Some packs you can buy with in-game earned Bucks, while others require Crew Credits, which you buy with real money. It all depends on you, but as always, I recommend thinking thrice before embarking on the microtransaction journey.
Let's see now. First and foremost, we have the "Pit Stop Pressure" bundle available at 20% off for 1,135,679 Bucks or 162,239 Crew Credits. Be careful, though, as the offer expires pretty soon.
It contains the 2018 Red Bull RB14 Disruption Edition and the 2017 Red Bull RB13. The former Alpha GP vehicle has a 786 out of 990 Performance Level, and the latter is not that far off, at 776/990.
The RB14 is heavily equipped with a 1.6-liter 6-cylinder engine that can output 900 hp at a maximum of 15,000 RPM. Local legends say it can hit a top speed of 211 mph or 340 kph. The best part is that it only weighs 319 lbs. or 145 kg. Lastly, the RB13 is... basically the same, so let's make a right turn into the next corner.
The Custom Bundle contains the KTM X-BOW R Spear Racing Ed. (2016) - Alpha GP, complete with Spear Racing Underglow and Spear Shockwave Smoke.
The X-BOW R was first introduced in The Crew 2 via a July 2018 vehicle update. Initially, it cost 275,800 Bucks and 39,400 Crew Credits. This baby can put out 300 hp and has a top speed of 143 mph or 231 kph.
That's it for Motorfest. Now it's time to move to The Crew 2. The Live Summit "Neon Battle" lasts until March 5, bringing the 2015 Ducati Panigale R to the silver tier. If you make it all the way to the Platinum award, you will also get 150k followers, the Neon Battle Tyre, and Legendary SR Perf Parts (Extra Pump + Pure).
The Live Summit Neon Battle Bundle contains the 2015 Kawasaki NINJA H2 Light Rider Edition (Street Race Bike), the Lamborghini Egoista, and the 2018 PROTO ALPHA MARK II (Alpha Grand Prix).
Lastly, in the Vehicle and Vanity section, you'll find another bundle that contains the 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 for street racing, complete with the V for Valentine Smoke, Purple Nitro, and Pinkpurple Sideblade Underglow. The 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 is an AWD ride introduced in The Crew 2 in January 2021 via the Live Summit - The Hunt. It cost 325,500 in-game bucks or 46,500 Crew Credits.
That's it for this week with Motorfest, but before we go, let's turn the page to a different chapter from the racing game genre. Microsoft recently announced that some first-party titles, like Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and Grounded, are coming to Switch and PS5.
The question floating in the air is, what will happen with The Crew Motorfest's success on PlayStation when Forza Horizon will inevitably land on the gaming shores of the Japanese console?
It contains the 2018 Red Bull RB14 Disruption Edition and the 2017 Red Bull RB13. The former Alpha GP vehicle has a 786 out of 990 Performance Level, and the latter is not that far off, at 776/990.
The RB14 is heavily equipped with a 1.6-liter 6-cylinder engine that can output 900 hp at a maximum of 15,000 RPM. Local legends say it can hit a top speed of 211 mph or 340 kph. The best part is that it only weighs 319 lbs. or 145 kg. Lastly, the RB13 is... basically the same, so let's make a right turn into the next corner.
The Custom Bundle contains the KTM X-BOW R Spear Racing Ed. (2016) - Alpha GP, complete with Spear Racing Underglow and Spear Shockwave Smoke.
The X-BOW R was first introduced in The Crew 2 via a July 2018 vehicle update. Initially, it cost 275,800 Bucks and 39,400 Crew Credits. This baby can put out 300 hp and has a top speed of 143 mph or 231 kph.
That's it for Motorfest. Now it's time to move to The Crew 2. The Live Summit "Neon Battle" lasts until March 5, bringing the 2015 Ducati Panigale R to the silver tier. If you make it all the way to the Platinum award, you will also get 150k followers, the Neon Battle Tyre, and Legendary SR Perf Parts (Extra Pump + Pure).
The Live Summit Neon Battle Bundle contains the 2015 Kawasaki NINJA H2 Light Rider Edition (Street Race Bike), the Lamborghini Egoista, and the 2018 PROTO ALPHA MARK II (Alpha Grand Prix).
Lastly, in the Vehicle and Vanity section, you'll find another bundle that contains the 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 for street racing, complete with the V for Valentine Smoke, Purple Nitro, and Pinkpurple Sideblade Underglow. The 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 is an AWD ride introduced in The Crew 2 in January 2021 via the Live Summit - The Hunt. It cost 325,500 in-game bucks or 46,500 Crew Credits.
That's it for this week with Motorfest, but before we go, let's turn the page to a different chapter from the racing game genre. Microsoft recently announced that some first-party titles, like Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and Grounded, are coming to Switch and PS5.
The question floating in the air is, what will happen with The Crew Motorfest's success on PlayStation when Forza Horizon will inevitably land on the gaming shores of the Japanese console?