These Are the Rarest and Most Expensive Lamborghini Cars Ever

As a little tribute to Lamborghini, we want to discuss the rarest and most expensive cars made by the Italian brand. Let's get right into the business.
2013 Egoista - The rarest Lamborghini and arguably the most expensive. The Italian manufacturer made only one model, which is not for sale. The only way to own this car is to buy the entire company for yourself. In 1998, Audi bought Lamborghini for no more than $117 million. Today, the automaker is worth $11 billion. Good luck with owning an Egoista.
2019 SC18 Alston - Introduced in November 2018, the SC18 Alston is a track-focused one-off created for a customer under close collaboration with Lambo's motorsport division Squadra Corse, which explains the "SC" in the name.
The engine is a more powerful variant of the Aventador's naturally aspirated V12, producing 770 hp and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque, which helps the SC18 reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds. For $7 million, you can have your unique one-off Lamborghini.
Veneno. For me, this piece of art is beautiful and is actually one of my favorites supercars ever produced.
Only 13 total examples of the Veneno (4 coupes and 9 roadsters) were ever made, at a price of $4 million for one. Introduced at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show, the limited high-performance vehicle was developed to celebrate Lamborghini's 50th anniversary.
The engine is another development from the Aventador's V12, having 740 hp with 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque. With a top speed of 221 mph (355 kph), it goes from 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds.
2020 Sian FKP 37 - The production of the Sian was limited to only 63 units, with the price of one model being $3.6 million. The Sian is a mid-engine hybrid hypercar that debuted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The also FKP 37 shares most of the engine with the Aventador SVJ.
LEGO Technic of the FKP 37 with engine parts that move and a differential just like the real thing.
2012 Sesto Elemento - This "Batmobile" will cost you around $3 million because only 20 examples were ever created. Sesto Elemento translates to 'sixth sense.' Why is that important? Suppose you still remember being at the chemistry class. In that case, you should know that carbon has six as the atomic number in the periodic table. This is a reference to the predominant carbon fiber that comprises the Sesto Elemento's body.
The model debuted in 2010 in Paris. It has a 5.2-liter V10 engine, developing 562 hp and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) torque. Combined with an all-wheel-drive system and a six-speed semi-automatic transmission, the car can reach 100 kph in only 2.5 seconds.
2017 Centenario - To commemorate the 100th birthday of the company's founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini, the Italian automaker revealed 20 coupes and 20 roadsters of the Centenario, with a price of $2 million each.
2008 Reventon - The mid-engine hypercar debuted at the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show. From a mechanical standpoint, it shares most of its parts with the Murcielago LP640. Only the exterior is very different, the Reventon being inspired by "the fastest airplanes."
With a 0-62 mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 221 mph (355 kph), a Reventon will cost you around $1.5 million. Because of high temperatures in the rear lower part of the car, specially made heatproof LEDs were used for the taillights.
There you have it. A list of the rarest and, of course, the most expensive Lamborghinis to be ever made. Let us know which one you think is the most special or beautiful.
