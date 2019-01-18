5 Jaguar Land Rover Could Axe 5,000 UK Jobs in 2019

Land Rover Reveals 30th Anniversary Edition Discovery

On the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, there’s one complaint for the 2018 model year Available in Indus Silver (pictured), Santorini Black, and Corris Grey Loire Blue, the Anniversary Edition hides a turbocharged V6 under the hood. Based on the Sd6 in SE flavor (£57,005 on-the-road), this Discovery boasts an option value of £6,820 according to Land Rover.The truth of the matter is, potential customers would’ve liked the supercharged V8 in the Discovery SVX (pictured in the gallery) a lot more than a six-cylinder that runs on diesel. The price would’ve been much higher, but then again, the AJ-V8 would’ve made the limited edition a lot more collectible.“The Discovery family represents the pinnacle of versatility, and we are proud to celebrate that lineage,” said Rawdon Glover, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover in the United Kingdom. “Discovery has evolved in its 30-year history to consistently bring technology, capability, and relevance to the ever-changing motoring community.”Mr. Glover forgot to point out that the body-on-frame chassis switched to an unibody design. As if Land Rover wanted to offend off-road purists even more, the luxurious utility vehicle “retains its status as the most capable premium SUV in off-road situations.”Together with the Discovery Sport, the Discovery family sold more than 1.7 million vehicles to date. With over 300 awards to its name, it’s also loved by motoring journalists. The thing is, Land Rover hasn’t managed to step up its reliability, the biggest issue of both Jaguar and Range Rover.On the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, there’s one complaint for the 2018 model year Discovery . More to the point, the owner of a vehicle with less than 600 miles on the odometer complains about an “erratic gas pedal.” After sitting three weeks at the dealership, Land Rover concluded “it is within specifications.” Adding insult to injury, the third reversing camera installed on the vehicle refuses to work as well.