2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Spied in UK With Full Redesign

Jaguar Land Rover may end up killing off some of its current models after Brexit. It's not yet clear which, but the Discovery Sport is clearly worth saving, as a new version is in the late stages of development.

We think its success is down to a combination of affordability and rugged, slightly retro looks. However, designers are changing pretty much everything about it. This facelift is about as major as the 2014 Fiesta, and affects most of the 'soft surfaces.'



At the front, we have some narrow all-LED headlights hugging the hood and a new grille. Both side air intakes seem to be designed to channel air around the car and are probably a nod to the Jaguar I-Pace way of doing things. Meanwhile, around the back, we see that the taillights have been redesigned as well, together with the bumper.



Considering the two still somewhat share platforms, the Discover Sport is going to inherit all the engines from the 2020 Range Rover Evoque. The powertrains are all going to be familiar regarding output, but will boast mild hybrid assistance. Three versions of the 2-liter diesel will deliver 150, 180 or 240 HP , respectively.



In addition to the three gasoline turbo engines (200, 250 and 300 HP), the Discovery Sport is sure to have a plug-in hybrid system. We believe this will center around a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder, though this info remains unconcerned.



