Land Rover Defender OG Concept Brings Back the Ninety in Minimalist Rendering

The two generations of the Land Rover Defender we've received to date are separated by almost four decades, so it was only natural for the design to evolve. And while we have yet to come across an aficionado who doesn't believe the newcomer's styling is a fitting tribute to the early 1980s original, there will always be enthusiasts who prefer to stay off the beaten path, visually speaking. And the rendering we have here delivers just such a solution, portraying a remastered incarnation of the old Landie.
We're dealing with a package that oozes ruggedness, and the fact that it builds on the image of the Defender 90 short wheelbase model, which was initially labeled as the Ninety, helps with the eye candy.
It is one of those cases of a vehicle that might seem like it shares all of its panels with the old car but actually packs all sorts of tiny changes that mean it can easily qualify as a new design. Nevertheless, the moniker in the title above came naturally, albeit with the artist behind the work dubbing it Harrison.
And in an automotive landscape where penning specialists often fall into the overdesigning trap in their attempt to come up with something that hasn't been done before, coming across such a minimalist approach is always a joy.
The middle section of the proposal brings together all sorts of styling bits that sit together in harmony, albeit with the meaty wheel arch extensions bringing the bold approach such a terrain tamer needs to keep the mud down and the interest high.
Moving over to the wheels, they seem to be wrapped in airless tires, so you certainly don't have to worry about getting stranded over one or more flat tires. As for the upper side of the SUV, it looks like the kind of thing you can build out of LEGO, but we could probably say that about the whole car, which is simply brilliant.
The uber-slim LED headlights and taillights generate a stark contrast with the massive surfaces of the panels accommodating them, strongly contributing to the identity of the vehicle.
Now, if it looks like this independent rendering is a mature approach, that's probably because the proposal comes from Matteo Gentile, an Italian designer who has served the likes of SEAT, Bugatti and Lamborghini. As you'll notice in the posts below, the artist took his creation to Instagram.
