Land Rover May Never Go to Space, but Will Gladly Serve Those Who Do

Back in 2019, the world got wind of something called Range Rover Astronaut Edition. It was the culmination of years of work performed by the iconic British carmaker alongside what is hoped to become an iconic international space company, Virgin Galactic. 5 photos



But there are many more other Land Rovers milling around Virgin’s facilities. The Astronaut Edition is just the facade behind which a fleet of hard-working SUVs were and are used to



The Land Rovers did all this hard work from an official position, thanks to a partnership between the car company and the space enterprise. And apparently, they’ll be doing this at least until 2024, following a three-year extension of the partnership announced on March 30.



“Accessible space travel for explorers worldwide is the next great big adventure. Land Rover is proud to work alongside the Virgin Galactic team to support all future astronauts as they push the boundaries of personal adventure even further,” said in a statement Joe Eberhardt, JLR North America CEO.



The announcement was made just as Virgin was pulling the wraps off the surprising



