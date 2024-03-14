Lancia Announces the Return of HF Branding, Ypsilon HF in Tow With 237 Electric HP

The ailing Italian brand attempts to reestablish itself with help from Stellantis' economies of scale. Luckily, we're also getting sporty cars, not just EVs. So, the 'HF' branding will return alongside the all-new Ypsilon HF all-electric supermini.
Just to put into perspective the fact that Lancia was on life support for a very long time, the iconic Italian company has been selling the third-generation Ypsilon B-segment model since 2011, and in many places, it was the only car on offer. It is kind of like how it happens today with Chrysler, with the sole exception being that the Pacifica is a large minivan. Other than that, they're both just as boring and unreliable, most likely.
Anyway, now there's a new strategy in place. So, back in early February 2024, Lancia took the first step towards coming out of ICU (intensive care unit) by launching the fourth generation Ypsilon. It is the company's first all-electric vehicle, as well as the first series-production model rocking the Pu+Ra Design previewed with the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Concept last year.
However, don't let the fresh logo fool you – the underpinnings are well-known because the new Ypsilon uses the CMP / eCMP architecture and has lots in common with the well-known Peugeot 208 II or Opel Corsa F. In fact, if it were a crossover, its other siblings would be the Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600e, upcoming Alfa Romeo Milano, Peugeot 2008 II, Opel Mokka B, or DS 3 Crossback (E-Tense).
As for the powertrain, it's already well known – there's a 115 kW / 156 ps/ 154 hp electric motor taking its electrons from a 51-kWh battery pack, and the electric range promises up to 403 km (250 miles) on a single charge according to the WLTP standards. Now, the Lancia brand wants to spice things up much in the same way Abarth is taking the Fiat 600e to new performance extremes.
But to do so, they needed a hook – and of course, they're prepared to make some of their fans angry, much like Dodge did with the revival of the Daytona branding. So, Lancia is bringing back the 'HF' moniker, but it's not for an ICE-powered rally monster but rather for the sporty, all-electric Lancia Ypsilon HF supermini. At the moment, this is only a teaser – the company only revealed the modern HF logo with the letters and a charming little red elephant jumping around.
Unlike Abarth, Lancia didn't come out with the first picture of the Ypsilon HF, but that's not necessarily a problem because they provided some juicy technical details. More precisely, the brand said the Ypsilon HF will be all-electric, use a 240-ps (237 hp) 'engine' (which is technically incorrect because it will be an electric motor), and sprint from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.8 seconds. Also, the fresh Ypsilon HF will have a lowered suspension and widened track – so we can easily expect it to look like a widebody version of the standard supermini.
