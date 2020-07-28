Lamborghini Typhoon Rendering Is a Squat Italian Hypercar for the Year 2040

Lamborghini is one of the few brands where you need to think long and hard before you can come up with a bad design in its entire history. The LM002 is the first contender, but it could be argued that while it was not in spirit with the rest of the company's products, it wasn't necessarily an ugly vehicle.
Then there's the Jalpa, which is a lot more difficult to defend. However, since the list of unattractive Lambos stops here, we can surely overlook one bad seed among so many great ones, especially since there are probably people out there who think even the 1980s entry model wasn't all that bad either.
Another great thing about Lamborghini is that is has a very clear brand image. Once you've seen a few Lambos, you will immediately be able to identify new models as part of the Sant'Agata stable without fear of error. This strong character together with the image of a risk-taking company is probably what makes so many independent designers come up with new concepts wearing the Lamborghini badge, and also why so very few of them are easily dismissible.
This one right here, penned by Yuri Lee and shared on Behance, is called the Lamborghini Typhoon Concept and represents an interpretation of what 2040 hypercar from Lambo might look like. Yuri presents the entire journey, from idea to mood board to sketches, and then the final 3D renderings that round it all up in the most easily digestible way.
Right from the bat, you'll notice something is wrong with the Typhoon. In an effort to keep the hypercar as low as possible, Yuri left its front wheels exposed. While it may look cool, it also messes up the car's aerodynamics, and you don't want that on something that's presumably built to go fast.
It's also a bit confusing. The concept has no visible exhausts which, together with the fact it's dubbed for the year 2040 by which time some countries plan to ban the sale of ICE vehicles altogether, would have you think it uses electric power. But then there's the short presentation video (see below) where the footage of the Typhoon is overlapped with the sound of a V12 engine. Maybe that was just for nostalgia, but if that was the case, a lot of enthusiasts would take it as rubbing salt in the wound.
Powertrain aside, the Typhoon looks like a valid attempt to imagine the future of the much-beloved Italian brand. Lamborghini is already showing signs of electrification, so don't be surprised if the manufacturer gave up completely on combustion engines over the next 20 years. Let's just hope that Lamborghini EVs look as good as this Typhoon Concept when they eventually show up.
