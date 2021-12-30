Kitten Rescued Unharmed From a Moving Nissan Rogue's Engine Compartment, Gets Adopted

Cold weather drives many small animals to seek shelter in the warmth of a car’s engine compartment. Cats are especially guilty, as they love to cuddle in warm places and also have that special ability to climb in difficult-to-reach areas.
A family from Pennsylvania just found that out after they heard tiny screams coming from the engine compartment while driving on the highway in their Nissan Rogue. Before telling you they pulled over and called for help, we must first praise Nissan for making such silent cars so that people could hear cat screams while driving down the highway.
Anyway, the Bear Creek Township Fire and Rescue Department of Pennsylvania came to the rescue and after a lot of work, they managed to get to the kitten that was the source of the screams. It wasn’t easy, as the firefighters spent a good hour and a half of work to get the kitten out of that hazardous situation. It involved dismantling the front of the car too, judging by the photo posted online, but at last, the kitten got free.
The story has a happy ending this time, probably because cats make good use of their nine lives and this one is still young. It’s a miracle the car’s engine didn’t turn her into grind meat, as it happens so many times. And it’s even a greater miracle this happened even while the car moved at highway speed. The best part is after all this adventure, the family that traveled in the Rogue decided to adopt the poor kitten.
This story is a good reminder to always check the car for animals before starting the engine after a cold night. You might save the life of a cute little kitten, or even a puppy, as it happened a while back in Alabama.
