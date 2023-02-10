Kia Steps Up Ad Game With 'Binky Dad' Just in Time for the Super Bowl

Back in October 2022, Kia released a promotional video called "The Sapling." After breaking it down scene by scene, I concluded that its message was way too subtle to appeal to a broader audience, let alone to show off during the Super Bowl. But fast forward to early February 2023, and Kia is more than ready for this NFL final playoff game, with their SUV MVP, the 2023 Telluride SX Prestige X-Pro.

14 photos