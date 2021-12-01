Kia Smokes Previous Yearly Sales Record With a Month To Go

Kia has gone from a company most would dismiss to one that rebranded this year and has become one of the most desirable. Here's a quick look at how they've set a whole new annual sales record before the final month of the year has even begun.
For the month of November, Kia sold 45,318 vehicles. More than 14,000 of those were made up of the Telluride and the Sorento. Still, the real story is that the brand has just smashed through its previous sales record and they still have a whole month to go.
Sales were actually down this November compared to last year (just barely) but it was enough that Kia is ahead of last years total by some 120,000 units already.
Last year it sold 532,341 vehicles and this year going into December it has already sold 652,910. 107,290 of those sales are of the Forte, the brands leading product. The small sedan is followed up by the Sportage, Optima, and Telluride all within just a few thousand of one another.
It shouldn't come as a shock that the brand is doing so well either. Just this year it's seen its products set Guinness World Records and win awards from Top Gear, Car and Driver, as well as others.
Kia America's VP of Sales Operations, Eric Watson had this to say... "Breaking the all-time annual sales record with one month left in the sales cycle is concrete proof that demand for Kia vehicles is on the rise and has been throughout the year...
With the all-new Kia EV6 arriving soon and the Sportage, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid models arriving throughout the first half of 2022, we are confident that the interest in Kia will not wane anytime soon.”
We can't help but agree with Watson. Kia offers better build quality, more athletism, and styling than they ever have before. They also offer the best warranty in the automotive landscape. Considering all that their cars can do, including go fast, it's hard to explain why someone might need any more.
