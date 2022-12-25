Keep Your Hands Warm During Winter Rides With Alpinestars’ New AMT-10 Drystar XF Gloves

With the appropriate gear in your wardrobe, the riding season can easily become a year-round thing.
For most riders, the arrival of the colder season means locking their beloved machines away in heated storage and commuting in the warmth and comfort of a car’s cabin. There are, however, some folks who keep soldiering on, unwilling to spend time away from their two-wheelers despite the chilly temperatures. Obviously, adequate gear is vital for such brave souls.
You’ve got plenty of brands to choose from when searching for high-quality wearables that’ll keep you riding throughout winter. For those who don’t mind taking the pricier route to get a premium product, industry leader Alpinestars might just be the way to go. Not long ago, their touring collection welcomed a new arrival to help your hands stay warm over the coming months.
Enter the AMT-10 Drystar XF winter gloves, said to “deliver enhanced feel and sensitivity with the bike’s controls while providing a high level of protection, stretch, and flexibility.” The predominant material at work here is abrasion-resistant goat leather, covering the palm in a layered arrangement to offer maximum protection. Moreover, softer leather forms accordions near the thumb and upper hand for ease of movement.
Touchscreen compatibility is present for the index fingers and thumbs, while an ARshield reinforcement provides extra shielding on the outer section close to the wrist. Additional protection is achieved through an over-injected knuckle guard and thicker padding up near the fingertips.
Once they’re on your mitts, the gloves can be secured via a Velcro strap at the wrist and further tightened through an elastic setup found right at the end. As for the safety rating of Alpinestars’ AMT-10s, they come with full CE Level 1 KP certification. Since we’ve now covered the protective bits and ergonomics, let’s talk about the stuff that keeps the cold, wind, and moisture at bay.
Each glove comes with 133 grams (4.7 ounces) of PrimaLoft Gold insulation ensuring excellent warmth retention when things get nippy. In addition, the AMT-10s are completely waterproof thanks to the manufacturer’s proprietary Drystar XF laminated membrane.
This layer’s hydrophilic properties also make it very breathable, absorbing moisture from within while preventing water from entering. Long story short, all this goodness makes for a comprehensive piece of gear that lets you stay warm, dry, and comfy during extended rides in less-than-ideal conditions. Of course, the final aspect we need to discuss is cost.
Available in a single colorway and with sizes ranging from S to 3XL, the new AMT-10 Drystar XF gloves are priced at $160 on Alpinestars’ official website. Given the sheer number of top-notch features and materials stuffed into these things, we reckon that’s not such a bad deal at all! Do consider checking them out if you’re in need of riding garments suitable for winter.
You’ve got plenty of brands to choose from when searching for high-quality wearables that’ll keep you riding throughout winter. For those who don’t mind taking the pricier route to get a premium product, industry leader Alpinestars might just be the way to go. Not long ago, their touring collection welcomed a new arrival to help your hands stay warm over the coming months.
Enter the AMT-10 Drystar XF winter gloves, said to “deliver enhanced feel and sensitivity with the bike’s controls while providing a high level of protection, stretch, and flexibility.” The predominant material at work here is abrasion-resistant goat leather, covering the palm in a layered arrangement to offer maximum protection. Moreover, softer leather forms accordions near the thumb and upper hand for ease of movement.
Touchscreen compatibility is present for the index fingers and thumbs, while an ARshield reinforcement provides extra shielding on the outer section close to the wrist. Additional protection is achieved through an over-injected knuckle guard and thicker padding up near the fingertips.
Once they’re on your mitts, the gloves can be secured via a Velcro strap at the wrist and further tightened through an elastic setup found right at the end. As for the safety rating of Alpinestars’ AMT-10s, they come with full CE Level 1 KP certification. Since we’ve now covered the protective bits and ergonomics, let’s talk about the stuff that keeps the cold, wind, and moisture at bay.
Each glove comes with 133 grams (4.7 ounces) of PrimaLoft Gold insulation ensuring excellent warmth retention when things get nippy. In addition, the AMT-10s are completely waterproof thanks to the manufacturer’s proprietary Drystar XF laminated membrane.
This layer’s hydrophilic properties also make it very breathable, absorbing moisture from within while preventing water from entering. Long story short, all this goodness makes for a comprehensive piece of gear that lets you stay warm, dry, and comfy during extended rides in less-than-ideal conditions. Of course, the final aspect we need to discuss is cost.
Available in a single colorway and with sizes ranging from S to 3XL, the new AMT-10 Drystar XF gloves are priced at $160 on Alpinestars’ official website. Given the sheer number of top-notch features and materials stuffed into these things, we reckon that’s not such a bad deal at all! Do consider checking them out if you’re in need of riding garments suitable for winter.