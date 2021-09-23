More on this:

Stay Warm and Safe During the Cold Months With Dainese’s Nexus 2 D-WP Riding Boots

With this kind of gear in their inventory, it's not hard to see why this manufacturer's name is synonymous with innovation.



Oh, and of course, those premium rubber soles will be sure to provide abundant grip, regardless of the weather conditions. Only two color options are available for the Nexus 2 D-WPs, but we’re not about to complain, because both of them look as funky as it gets. These sexy things can be purchased on Dainese’s As we approach the end of September, colder temperatures are starting to make their presence felt on the globe’s upper floor. In the coming weeks, an increasing number of riders will go about sending their machines into hibernation until the dawn of spring. However, others can’t even begin to imagine spending that much time away from their beloved two-wheeler, and we don’t blame them.If you’re going to brave the chilly weather and ride on, a piece of high-quality footwear that’ll keep your tootsies nice and dry is absolutely essential. Well, the Nexus 2 D-WP boots are Dainese’s way of addressing this need, and there are plenty of reasons for you to check these bad boys out.First of all, they come with the manufacturer's Axial Distortion Control System, which simultaneously offers ample protection and freedom of movement for the ankle. Further reinforcements can be found around the heels and toes, while the shins feature a robust pair of thermoplastic polyurethane guards.The primary materials used in the overall construction are microfiber and Dainese’s very own D-Stone weave – a form of high-density twisted nylon with elasticated inserts. To keep any water at bay (no pun intended), the boots are enveloped in waterproof coating that is referred to as a D-WP membrane. Additionally, they can be taken off with ease thanks to zippers, which are conveniently located at the back.Oh, and of course, those premium rubber soles will be sure to provide abundant grip, regardless of the weather conditions. Only two color options are available for the Nexus 2 D-WPs, but we’re not about to complain, because both of them look as funky as it gets. These sexy things can be purchased on Dainese’s official website for a mere 320 bucks, with sizes ranging from 39 to 47. Now, this is what we call a great investment!