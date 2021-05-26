Live Life Anywhere You Want With the Indestructible and Russian Sherp Max ATV

Tucano Urbano’s Airscud Is a Premium Airbag Vest You Can Pre-Order Now

It offers unrivaled versatility and comfort while making no compromises in terms of protection. 10 photos



Recently, Italy’s beloved Tucano Urbano joined the aforementioned lineup with its state-of-the-art Airscud vest, which can also be fitted with sleeves if weather conditions demand a full-blown riding jacket. Although it may not be revolutionary, it does come across as being highly versatile, comfy, and above all, reliable.



Tucano’s vest is fabricated using lightweight Taslan polyamide as the primary material and top-grade 500D Oxford polyamide for the more exposed impact zones. The Airscud comes equipped with no fewer than seven sensors, including three gyroscopes, three accelerometers, and a GPS.



These modules feed information back to a premium In&motion system, which will deploy the airbag as soon as it detects any danger. In just 60 milliseconds, the wearer’s neck, chest, abdomen, and spine will all be shielded against direct impact. Furthermore, the rider can switch between three separate modes (Street, Adventure or Track) via the In&motion app, enabling the setup to adapt to any given situation better.



A CE Level 1 pad houses a set of tiny LEDs at the back that indicate status and battery levels. As for the sleeves, they feature D3O Level 1 armor for your elbows and shoulders, so you can be sure that Tucano’s Airscud will have you covered in the event of a crash. An L-sized vest will tip the scales at 5.8 lbs (2.6 kg) when equipped with the add-on sleeves, which weigh in at 1.5 lbs (0.7 kg) by themselves.



If you pre-order this tasty piece of gear by Monday (May 31st), the whole package will cost you €399 ($488 as per current exchange rates), sleeves included. Otherwise, the add-ons are priced at €120 ($147) when purchased separately, and an additional monthly fee of €12 (about $15) will be charged for the In&motion subscription.