Keanu Reeves Joins Formula One, Not as a Driver, But Host of A New Disney+ Docuseries

Disney+ is getting ready to become a part of Formula One, too, with a new docuseries to rival Netflix’s Drive to Survive. But the biggest difference between the two will be that the new one has Keanu Reeves’ name attached to it.
Disney+ is preparing a yet-untitled four-part docuseries about Formula One. The series will reportedly focus on Formula One Team Principal Ross Brawn, who bought the Honda team in 2009, renaming it Brawn GP, Variety reports. He went on to win two unprecedented championships.
This is hardly the first documentary about the famous motorsport, with Netflix creating the successful Drive to Survive series, which premiered its fourth season in March this year. It has been already renewed for two more seasons on the streaming giant. There are several differences between Drive to Survive and the upcoming untitled F1 docuseries from Disney+, but this is the biggest: the latter has Keanu Reeves attached to the project.
Keanu has been seen recently at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, UK. He told a local journalist at the race: “We want to tell that amazing remarkable story [of Brawn GP]. There is so much to talk about.”
The John Wick star continued, “A friend of mine was telling me the story and I was so struck by it and he was actually working for Brawn back in the day in publicity and he’s a producer/director and so we were like, well let’s tell that story, let’s try and tell that story. It’s been really great to be able to learn more about what was going on in Formula One that year. It wasn’t just the cars, new regulations, FOTA [the Formula One Teams Association], breakaway series. I mean there was just so much happening in Formula One at that time. The world of Formula One was just extraordinary. I mean, it’s always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened.”
Brawn himself is said to be part of the docuseries, with All3Media-owned North One Television producing the series. Disney+ hasn’t confirmed a release date, but it’s believed to premiere sometime in the fall of 2023.
