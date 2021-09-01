NASA Is Looking for the Next-Gen Lunar Vehicle, Won't Be Your Grandpa's Moon Buggy

Karma Automotive Are Now the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders

Karma Automotive is a producer of luxury electric vehicles that sell their models via a dealer network in North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East, and their flagship vehicle, the Revero GT, was named Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year. 8 photos



This year Karma announced the GS-6 Series which includes both an extended-range series hybrid EV and their first-ever all-electric vehicle. The Karma Innovation and Customization Center offers engineering, design, customization and manufacturing services and various electrification platforms.







The Raiders began their iconic run in the American Football League in 1960 and have now spent the last 52 years as a member club of the National Football League. During the course of seven decades, the Raiders won one AFL Championship, three NFL Championships, and four American Football Conference Championships. The team participated in five Super Bowls reached the playoffs in 22 seasons and have played a total of 44 postseason game. With their appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII, the Raiders became the first NFL team to ever play in Super Bowls during four different decades.







Karma’s Director of Marketing and Partnerships, Troy Beetz, says Karma’s passion for creating an emotional driving experience is what makes this relationship a perfect match with the Raiders faithful.



