Just a Workout: Woman Pulls 22-Ton Tram with 50 People Inside

For some people, heavy cars, trucks and trams are just a means to get a good workout. Remember this the next time you’re having trouble getting out of bed to head to the gym: one woman effortlessly pulled a packed tram the other day.
Her name is Darya Nesterova and, yes, she’s a bodybuilder. She’s also quite a looker, but that’s nothing compared to her impressive feat of pulling a packed tram and setting a new record.
What’s even more impressive is that she did it without much planning too. She told the media that she happened to be at the Kenidlifest Festival in Kazakhstan’s city of Almaty for a “routine workout,” SputnikNews reports.
One female friend whom she referred to only as Lesha talked her into taking part of a new challenge. It helped that Darya was already training for a feat of this kind, albeit a less impressive one: her goal was to pull a 10-ton truck. So why not up the game a bit if the opportunity arises?
The bodybuilder ended up strapped to the front of a streetcar with a harness, while other bodybuilders and a considerable crowd were shouting words of encouragement and support, as you can see in the video below. The tram weighed 20 tons on its own, and came with no less than 50 occupants.
The video sees the woman strain to get it moving and then slowly, painfully but determinedly pulling it towards Almaty’s DEPO Evolution Park. Once Darya lets go of the harness, 4 strong men jump, presumably fellow bodybuilders, in to stop the tram on its tracks.
“The guys told me to try, and I did it,” she told the media after the event. “I am happy. I said that I’m ready for new records and victories, so here it is, the first record! Guys, thank you again!”
