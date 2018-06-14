Just a Workout: Woman Pulls 22-Ton Tram with 50 People Inside

More on this:

1 Woman Gets Head Stuck in Truck’s Exhaust Pipe at Minnesota Music Festival

2 Drunk Garbage Truck Driver Plows Through 9 Cars, Trees and a Front Porch

3 The New UPS Electric Truck Is a Brown Box From the Future

4 Thousands of Very Calm Bees Take a Ride Inside a Truck Cabin

5 Royal Mail Unveils New Electric Autonomous Trucks and They Are Unbearably Cute