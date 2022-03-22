John Travolta Just Got His License to Pilot Boeing 737 Airplanes, "A Proud Moment"

John Travolta is celebrating a huge milestone in his career. It’s not an Oscar, but something that he’s equally passionate about: flying. The actor just revealed he just added a new pilot's license and can now fly a 737 airplane.
The Grease and Pulp Fiction actor John Travolta took it to social media to celebrate a big achievement. In a short video posted on Instagram, he stands in front of a Boeing 737 airplane, and tells his fans that he is living “a very proud moment in my aviation history.”
The actor has been taking aviation lessons since he was 15 years old. He became a licensed pilot by the age of 22 and he still loves flying. The 68-year-old actor has achieved a new milestone.
He added, "To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 license.” Smiling, the two-time Academy Awards nominee commented that “it went very well, so just sharing my moment with you."
The actor has also been an ambassador for Qantas Airways since 2002, and he used to own a private jet, a Boeing 707, previously owned by Frank Sinatra.
However, the Grease actor donated his aircraft to a restoration group in Australia in 2019. “It gives me great pleasure to make this exciting historical announcement that my beloved Boeing 707 aircraft has been donated to the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS),” Travolta previously said in a statement.
And it’s also fun to note that his house is actually an airport. He and his wife, Kelly Preston, were one of the first couples who bought land in the residential airpark Jumbolair Aviation Estates.
Now, Travolta will surely be able to give Tom Cruise a run for his money when it comes to licensed pilots.
