Daniel Craig Takes Iconic Prop Cars Out for a Spin

During a new skit on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Daniel Craig hopped behind the wheel of several prop cars from the most famous blockbusters, including Fast and Furious and Speed. 9 photos



But the action movie actor has so much more to offer, now that his time on Bond is over. In a way to promote the latest 007 movie, which broke Box Office records, he was a guest on James Corden’s The Late Late Show. The two joined forces to reenact several blockbusters using different props.



Among them? Some props for famous movie cars. Craig and Corden jumped behind the wheel of the bus from 1994’s



The two dance in front of a prop that should mark the 1948 Ford De Luxe Convertible from 1978’s Grease, playing John Travolta's character, and get behind the wheel of an even more iconic car, the



The last prop car Daniel Craig gets to ride is the 1966 Ford Thunderbird from 1991’s Thelma and Louise. This skit also gets a special guest, the one and only Geena Davis, who encourages the two to “just keep going.”



Even though he didn't act in all those blockbusters, with this new video, Daniel Craig proves everyone that there’s no car he can’t drive... Even if that’s a prop. The entire show he puts on looks like quite an audition for whatever part other film producers might have in store for him.



