Britain Imposes Sanctions on Roman Abramovich’s $2.6 Billion Empire, Check Out His Assets

Just shortly after Russia’s first attacks on Ukraine, Roman Abramovich thought he found a loophole to protect his excessive fortune. So, he decided to sell his soccer team, Chelsea FC. There were several millionaires and billionaires interested in the deal, but he didn’t manage to close off any of the deals, because Britain has just slapped him with several sanctions for his ties to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
But Abramovich’s assets go beyond the Premier League soccer club, and they’re estimated at around $2.6 billion. That may sound like a huge deal – and don’t get me wrong, it sure is. But that’s only one fraction of Abramovich’s fortune, estimated at $12.3 billion.
With that much money, he didn’t think twice before spending a buck (or millions, actually) to make himself as comfortable as it gets. So, he owns not just one, but several private jets and two superyachts. Also, quite a fleet of cars.
Boeing 767-300ER nicknamed “The Bandit,” which is basically a mansion in the air. It can pride itself on several rooms, a dining room that can accommodate up to 34 guests, three guest bedrooms, and a reading room. Late last year, it was rumored that he was trying to sell it, but there was no info about the completion of the transaction. So probably it never happened.
Besides this one, he owns two other jets from the same manufacturer, a Boeing 737-700 worth $73 million, and another Boeing 767-300 plane worth $67 million. And just before the New Year, Abramovich reportedly added yet another outrageously luxurious aircraft to his collection, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jet, with a price starting at $300 million.
Since we’ve already established he loves traveling in style, if he’s not up in the air, he enjoys himself on quite some vessels on water. He is the proud owner of two superyachts, Eclipse and Solaris.
Eclipse is the second-largest yacht, but its actual value is currently unclear, being estimated anywhere between $600 million and $1.5 billion. Roman Abramovich bought it in 2010, and it took five years to build. Besides luxury, the vessel’s focus was on privacy, and it comes with motion sensors, bulletproof glass, and more prevention measures. It can accommodate 30 guests and fit 93 crew members.
The other one is called Solaris, and it’s currently in the making. It features on the list of the top 15 biggest vessels in the world, with a length of 460 ft (140 m), and it offers accommodation for 36 guests and 60 crew members in 48 cabins. The focus for this mega-yacht was also on security and privacy, and it includes radar-controlled missile detection system, bulletproof windows, and armored protection.
Abramovich previously owned other yachts, the $177M Le Grand Bleu, the Ecstasea valued at around $145M, the $355M Pelorus, and the $158M Luna.
When he’s not flying or sailing, he has quite a fleet of modern and luxurious cars at his disposal. These include a Pagani Zonda R, a Porsche 911 GT1 Evo, a Ferrari FXX, a Bugatti Veyron, an Aston Martin Vulcan, a Maserati MC12 Corsa, a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, not one, but two Maybach 62s, a Lamborghini Reventon, a Ferrari 488 GT3, a Porsche Carrera GT, a Rolls-Royce Corniche, a Mercedes-AMG GT3 racing car, a Ferrari 360, and a Tesla Model S.
On top of that, he has invested in real estate, as well. He owns a 15-bedroom mansion in Kensington, UK, which sits behind the home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. He reportedly paid $118 million for it in 2009 and is now estimated at a whopping $140 million.
Add to his portfolio a $39 million penthouse in the 37-story Chelsea Waterfront building, which overlooks the River Thames and Central London.
Abramovich has been blocked from doing business in Britain. This includes the fact that he is not allowed to sell Chelsea just yet, and he’s under a strict travel ban.
