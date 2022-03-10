Britain Imposes Sanctions on Roman Abramovich’s $2.6 Billion Empire, Check Out His Assets

More on this:

1 Inside Billionaire Jamie Reuben's Luxury $85.5M Yacht as He Shows Interest in Chelsea FC

2 Abramovich Trying to Avoid the Seizure of His Luxury Toys, Including the $300M Private Jet

3 St. Barts Brings All the Billionaires to the Yard, Their Superyachts Are Bigger Than Most

4 Roman Abramovich Breaks Records Again, With a Second Outrageous Private Jet

5 Is Roman Abramovich Selling His "Bandit" Boeing 767 Plane?