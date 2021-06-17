Jeff Bezos Shouldn't Return to Earth from Blue Origin Mission, Petitioners Say

Similar to Bill Gates and George Soros, the founder of Amazon is a sweetheart of the conspiracy world’s oddballs. A gentleman by the name of Jose Ortiz took his dislike for Jeff Bezos to new heights by calling for the business magnate to be denied re-entry to Earth after a space flight.
Signed by 12,700 people at the moment of reporting, the Change.org petition is full of fallacies that will make level-headed people raise their eyebrows. Take, for instance, this line: “Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super-successful online retail store.”
Amazon is no stranger to controversies, but comparing a real-world magnate to a fictional supervillain is beyond comprehension. Lest we forget, Bezos and his former wife are two of the biggest philanthropists out there, pledging billions of dollars to non-profit organizations and charities.
Further described as an overlord hellbent on world domination, the petition’s starter claims that Jeff Bezos has worked with the Epsteins, Knights Templar, and Freemasons to gain control over pretty much everything. By the same logic, Elon Musk is a bad guy for dining with Jeffrey Epstein. One could also argue that Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, and countless other were baddies for their Freemason membership, which is false.
As for the Knights Templar, the Vatican reluctantly dissolved them in 1312 because King Philip IV of France had Pope Clement V wrapped around his finger. Tin-foiled individuals wrongly believe that the order still exists because the Freemasons revived the order’s traditions and symbols.
Jose Ortiz also says that Jeff Bezos is also in bed with flat-earth deniers. Last time I was on a plane, flying to Greece on holiday, our big blue planet didn't seem flat. And finally, “this may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover” is how the petition fizzles out.
