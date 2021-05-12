Jeff Bezos Bought Himself a $500 Million Superyacht With Its Own Shadow Yacht

Most of the world is looking forward to the day when we might vacation internationally again, but a billionaire like Jeff Bezos has different plans for the foreseeable future. He will be setting sail on his brand new custom superyacht, which comes with its own shadow vessel.
News has emerged that Amazon billionaire Bezos is the owner of Oceanco’s secret project Y721, also known as Project 721. Oceanco is a well known luxury yacht yard, which has also delivered the record-breaking (and stunning) Black Pearl, one of the world’s largest sailboats and superyachts, as well as one of the most technologically advanced vessels in the world.
In fact, unconfirmed reports claim that Y721 is based on Black Pearl, with a three-deck structure and three giant masts for hybrid propulsion. If that turns out to be the case, Y721 is much bigger than the platform it draws inspiration from, standing at a whopping 417 feet (127 meters) in length. Bloomberg reports that, once completed, it will be the one of the biggest superyachts built the Netherlands, if not in the whole world.
With an aluminum and steel construction, the triple-masted superyacht will come with its very own shadow vessel. Size isn’t everything when the budget is limitless, and an owner like Bezos can’t have a superyacht without a helipad. Since a helipad was an impossibility with the masts on Y721, Oceanco will build a 246-foot (47-meter) support vessel that will carry the helipad, along with the everyday toys a billionaire needs to feel at home.
The same media outlet says that construction on Y721 will be completed in the next months, with delivery set for 2022. The price on the superyacht alone is in the $500 million region; no word on the price tag on the shadow vessel, which is a yacht on its own.
While Bezos clearly placed the order before the international health crisis of 2020, very much like Roman Abramovich did (he’s building himself the $610 million Solaris superyacht), news of it only got out now. It does nothing in terms of putting to rest the conversation about how the developments of 2020 and 2021 have only made the world’s richest richer, while everyone else became poorer.
