Hydrogen-Powered Corellian 110 Catamaran Aims to Turn Every Day Into Earth Day

That also includes transport at sea, whether for business or pleasure. The cruise industry, for example, is a major polluter of our oceans and, while that doesn’t seem to bother people who frequently book cruises, it has already made an impact on private individuals. More sustainable alternatives, like the solar-powered catamarans from Silent Yachts, are already proving incredibly popular.
on a boat, here’s one you should be looking forward to. Yacht designer Alexandre Thiriat has unveiled his latest concept for a hydrogen-powered catamaran called Corellian 110. The twin-hulled vessel, 110-foot (33.5-meter) long, isn’t just completely emissions-, noise- and vibrations-free, but also the epitome of luxury.
Going green should not come with a compromise on comfort or, where the budget allows, luxury amenities. The Corellian 110 concept is proof of that.
Inspired by Thiriat’s experience as a father (parenthood does put many things into perspective), this cat boasts hydrogen electric propulsion, which would deliver theoretically limitless range in conjunction with roof-mounted solar panels. Again, seafaring should not come at the expense of the world’s most beautiful habitats or be limited by trying to protect them.
The Robb Report in an email. “I’ve worked in the yachting industry for years now and have always kept an eye on new technological developments. Tomorrow’s yachts have to turn to sail or hydrogen power. There is no Planet B.”
Powered by twin 500-kW (670-hp) electric motors, the cat would travel at top speeds of 18 knots. The two-hull configuration presents various advantages, with stability being at the forefront. But this particular cat has other aces up its sleeve: its hull is made of lightweight recycled aluminum, so the focus on sustainability goes beyond propulsion. Moreover, it has a shallow draft, which would allow it to navigate shallow ports and waters and allow for maximum accessibility and versatility.
As if emissions-free sailing and unlimited range were not enough, Thiriat also fitted the cat for the most luxurious lifestyle possible. There would be 2,185 square-feet (203 square-meters) of available space on board, all of it customizable to the future owner’s tastes. Accommodation would be for eight to 12 guests in well-appointed cabins, all of which would have fold-out terraces for an even more personal experience during the trip.
Given the amenities it provides and the ability (on paper, for the time being) to travel to the most remote locations without leaving a trace, the Corellian 110 would be a “private island for adventures around the world,” the designer says.
Since today is Earth Day, Thiriat imagines a future when vessels of this kind will become the norm, and we will finally be able to celebrate it every single day, and not just once a year. Wouldn’t that be something?
