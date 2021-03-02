5 The Ocean One Concept Is an Ocean Liner That Grew Up Into Stunning Superyacht

$610 Million Solaris Superyacht Hits the Water for the First Time

On a very misty late-February morning, one of the biggest and most impressive vessels of the past couple of years was launched. Solaris, the 460-foot (140-meter) superyacht by Loyd Werft, has been launched. 10 photos



Solaris began outfitting in 2018 and, to this day, remains shrouded in mystery. It is believed it has been commissioned by billionaire and football club owner Roman Abramovich and that the total cost will be in the vicinity of $610 million. Since it’s a private commission, official details remain scarce.



Just last week, a fresh round of



Solaris has a total of eight decks and massive interior volume of 11,000GT, with accommodation for 36 guests and 60 crew in a total of 48 cabins. Luxury amenities will be standard for a vessel of this class, including helipad and vast beach club with a crane to lower the toys to water, both of which are visible in the launch video.



One thing that sets Solaris apart, beside the estimated price tag and sheer size, is the fact that it will be one of the most powerful superyachts in the world.



Roman Abramovich is also the



Superyacht Times reports that power comes from two ABB 9-megawatt azipods, the most powerful of the kind ever installed. Each unit is able to make a full 360-degree rotation, boosting maneuverability and efficiency, and optimizing fuel consumption.Roman Abramovich is also the owner of Eclipse , which remains the most expensive superyacht in the world, more than a decade after delivery.