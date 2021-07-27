Jeff Bezos Gets Mad (Again) at NASA for Favoring Elon Musk, Promises the Moon

During humanity’s first space race half of a century ago, due to the political setup of the world, Americans sided with Americans and Russians with Russian in an epic struggle to dominate the space around our planet. Now, because the new space race is driven by private companies and not governments, Americans begin to turn on each other.





When it comes to SpaceX and



And sulked he did, Jeff Bezos, in a very long, open letter released on Monday. The man is not unhappy with the fact he’s



“That decision broke the mold of NASA’s successful commercial space programs by putting an end to meaningful competition for years to come,” the billionaire said.



“It also eliminated the benefits of utilizing the broad and capable supply base of the National Team (as opposed to funding the vertically-integrated SpaceX approach) and locks every trip to the Moon into 10+ Super Heavy/Starship launches just to get a single lander to the surface.”



Bezos is referring to the fact that NASA awarded back in April a contract to SpaceX for the development of a lunar lander. That was a deal he already



As per NASA, the firm-fixed price, milestone-based contract awarded to SpaceX for the lander has a total value of $2.89 billion, and because of this Blue Origin filed a 175-page protest filed with Government Accountability Office (GAO).



We don’t know yet how that’s going, but in another bid to secure access for his company to NASA’s Moon exploration program and the benefits that will come with that, Bezos in essence gives up on some money.



First of all, the man said he’s going to wave all payments in the current and next two government fiscal years up to $2 billion. "This offer is not a deferral, but is an outright and permanent waiver of those payments," he says.



He also promised Blue Origin would develop and launch at its own cost "a pathfinder mission to low-Earth orbit of the lunar descent element to further retire development and schedule risks.”



And, lastly, Blue Origin said it would “accept a firm, fixed-priced contract for this work, cover any system development cost overruns, and shield NASA from partner cost escalation concerns.”



"All NASA needs to do is take advantage of this offer and amend the Appendix H contract we hold today," the billionaire ends his letter.



As you all know, Bezos is no fool. So, seeing all these promises being made, and the bitter fight that's just starting between the companies involved, we are really beginning to get a sense of how profitable space exploration will be, provided one is in on it from the get-go.



