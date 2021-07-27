Jeff Bezos Reaches Out to NASA, Offers $2B in Exchange for Moon Lander Contract

More on this:

1 Here Hides the Orion Spaceship, Ready to Receive the Launch Abort System

2 NASA Ingenuity Helicopter Flies Higher Than Ever on Mars

3 Wildfire Smoke Across the U.S. Is So Bad You Can See It From Space

4 Astronauts Create Barely Visible Cool Flames Using Gaseous Fuels

5 SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Selected to Launch NASA Probe to Jupiter's Icy Moon