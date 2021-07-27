3 The Royal Enfield Classic EV Concept Show Off Rather Achievable Electric Design

2 6K-Mile 1973 Honda CB750 Four K3 Looks Absolutely Immaculate, Could Be Yours

More on this:

1976 BMW R90/6 Is a Sight to Behold After Receiving Mild Aftermarket Implants

There’s no shortage of reasons why an old-school BMW should be on your wish list. 23 photos



The fiend is brought to life by a four-stroke 898cc boxer-twin mill, hosting dual Bing carburetors, two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. At optimal rpm, the air-cooled powerplant is good for up to 60 ponies and 53 pound-feet (73 Nm) of torque. This force is routed to a five-speed gearbox, which spins the rear wheel through an enclosed driveshaft.



Right, it’s time to get to the point. The bike whose specs and features we have listed is being offered at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website. At the time of this article, the top bid is placed at just under 3,500 bucks, and you may submit yours until Friday, July 30. As you might be able to tell, this isn’t precisely a factory-spec R90/6.



For starters, we find a plethora of cosmetic adjustments that keep things looking pristine, such as a clear windshield, new side panels and a handsome two-up saddle, among other goodies. Handling improvements are made possible by fresh shock absorbers, Michelin Pilot Activ tires and revised forks.



In the powertrain department, we’re greeted by a modern clutch mechanism, refurbished electrics and a shiny exhaust system, as well as youthful bearings, seals and gaskets. Last but not least, the cockpit flaunts overhauled instrumentation and a stealthy pair of Magura grips. Now that we’ve gone over this superstar’s characteristics, we’d say Two- and four-wheeled Beemers are the very definition of sophisticated German engineering at its finest. Over the years, BMW has created more fascinating machines than we could possibly count, and their classic rides are some of the most desirable gems you’ll find on today’s market. For a moto-loving petrolhead, few things in life are better than a retro Bavarian like this precious 1976 MY R90/6.The fiend is brought to life by a four-stroke 898cc boxer-twin mill, hosting dual Bing carburetors, two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. At optimal rpm, the air-cooled powerplant is good for up to 60 ponies and 53 pound-feet (73 Nm) of torque. This force is routed to a five-speed gearbox, which spins the rear wheel through an enclosed driveshaft.Right, it’s time to get to the point. The bike whose specs and features we have listed is being offered at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website. At the time of this article, the top bid is placed at just under 3,500 bucks, and you may submit yours until Friday, July 30. As you might be able to tell, this isn’t precisely a factory-spec R90/6.For starters, we find a plethora of cosmetic adjustments that keep things looking pristine, such as a clear windshield, new side panels and a handsome two-up saddle, among other goodies. Handling improvements are made possible by fresh shock absorbers, Michelin Pilot Activ tires and revised forks.In the powertrain department, we’re greeted by a modern clutch mechanism, refurbished electrics and a shiny exhaust system, as well as youthful bearings, seals and gaskets. Last but not least, the cockpit flaunts overhauled instrumentation and a stealthy pair of Magura grips. Now that we’ve gone over this superstar’s characteristics, we’d say Bring A Trailer is the next place you folks ought to be visiting.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.