Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Sends Dark Vibes With New Black Appearance Package

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has just tapped into its darker side in Australia courtesy of the added Black Appearance Group Package. The bundle is only available on the Limited trim level, with five or seven seats, regardless of the exterior color.
Priced at AU$4,250 (US$2,723), the Black Appearance Group brings black highlights and accents on the outside instead of the shiny chrome trim. It comes with glossy black accents on the grille, bumper, and window surrounds, features black emblems, a set of 20-inch alloys with a glossy black look, and black roof rails.
Available on the Grand Cherokee Limited, regardless of the exterior paint finish, which can be Baltic Gray, Hydro Blue, Midnight Sky, Rocky Mountain, Velvet Red, Silver Zynith, Diamond Black, or Bright White, it is joined by additional gear. Here, the automaker mentions stuff such as the head-up display, a dual-pane sunroof, and the interior-facing camera that's limited to the seven-seater variant.
Other equipment offered on the Limited trim level includes the TechnoLeather upholstery, memory setting on the driver's seat, heated first and second-row output seating, ventilated front seats, keyless entry, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera system, an off-road camera, automatic high beams, and several other things. The four-wheel drive system with Selec-Terrain modes is also included, and power comes from the 3.6-liter V6 gasoline engine making 210 kW (286 ps/282 hp) and 344 Nm (254 lb-ft) of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The same engine in the same configuration also powers the Night Eagle grade Down Under and can also be found on the Overland and the seven-seater Summit Reserve trim levels. The Summit Reserve 4xe uses a 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid with a combined 280 kW (380 ps/375 hp) and 637 Nm (470 lb-ft). The towing capacity in the electrified model is rated at 2,722 kg (6,000 lbs) and 2,813 kg (6,200 lbs) in the V6-powered versions. The eight-speed automatic transmission is the sole choice across the range, and all models feature a four-wheel drive system at no extra cost in the Pacific country.
In the United States, the 2024 Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x2 has an MSRP of $40,130, and for the Summit 4x2, you're looking at a minimum of $63,055. The all-wheel drive Laredo will set buyers back at least $42,130, and for the Summit Reserve 4x4, you will have to four out a minimum of $69,535 for the five-seater and $71,535 for the seven-seater.
The fifth-gen Grand Cherokee is two years old, with production kicking off in 2021. It comes to life in the United States and India, sharing its Giorgio platform with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Maserati Grecale and also with the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Maserati GranTurismo. The powertrain family depends on the market and comprises a four-banger, a V6, a V8, and a plug-in hybrid assembly.
Available on the Grand Cherokee Limited, regardless of the exterior paint finish, which can be Baltic Gray, Hydro Blue, Midnight Sky, Rocky Mountain, Velvet Red, Silver Zynith, Diamond Black, or Bright White, it is joined by additional gear. Here, the automaker mentions stuff such as the head-up display, a dual-pane sunroof, and the interior-facing camera that's limited to the seven-seater variant.
Other equipment offered on the Limited trim level includes the TechnoLeather upholstery, memory setting on the driver's seat, heated first and second-row output seating, ventilated front seats, keyless entry, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera system, an off-road camera, automatic high beams, and several other things. The four-wheel drive system with Selec-Terrain modes is also included, and power comes from the 3.6-liter V6 gasoline engine making 210 kW (286 ps/282 hp) and 344 Nm (254 lb-ft) of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The same engine in the same configuration also powers the Night Eagle grade Down Under and can also be found on the Overland and the seven-seater Summit Reserve trim levels. The Summit Reserve 4xe uses a 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid with a combined 280 kW (380 ps/375 hp) and 637 Nm (470 lb-ft). The towing capacity in the electrified model is rated at 2,722 kg (6,000 lbs) and 2,813 kg (6,200 lbs) in the V6-powered versions. The eight-speed automatic transmission is the sole choice across the range, and all models feature a four-wheel drive system at no extra cost in the Pacific country.
In the United States, the 2024 Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x2 has an MSRP of $40,130, and for the Summit 4x2, you're looking at a minimum of $63,055. The all-wheel drive Laredo will set buyers back at least $42,130, and for the Summit Reserve 4x4, you will have to four out a minimum of $69,535 for the five-seater and $71,535 for the seven-seater.
The fifth-gen Grand Cherokee is two years old, with production kicking off in 2021. It comes to life in the United States and India, sharing its Giorgio platform with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Maserati Grecale and also with the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Maserati GranTurismo. The powertrain family depends on the market and comprises a four-banger, a V6, a V8, and a plug-in hybrid assembly.