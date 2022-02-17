Jeep GC 4xe Ready for Launch in the UK, First 20 Customers Getting Special Treatment

Jeep is getting ready to start accepting pre-orders for the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe in the United Kingdom. The dedicated platform will open on February 24, closing six weeks later, and the first 20 customers to finalize their order will be invited to “an exclusive experiential event” featuring this model, “as well as the first 4x4 – the original of the Jeep legend.”
Interested parties, who will have to limit their choice to the Summit Reserve at first, will get a wallbox at no extra cost, and four years of Jeep Wave servicing and roadside assistance.
Riding on 21-inch alloy wheels, which are the largest ever fitted to a Grand Cherokee, the Summit Reserve variant comes in six exterior colors, named the Bright White, Diamond Black, Baltic Grey, Velvet Red, Midnight Sky, and Silver Zynith, with contrasting black roof, and chrome details.
Inside, it has Palermo leather upholstery, walnut accents, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, massaging, heating, and ventilation, and four-zone climate control. A wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones is included too, as well as the 10-inch digital screens for the instrument panel, and infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch interactive display for the front passenger.
A 950-watt McIntosh audio, with 19 speakers, can get the party started, and the whole cockpit is bathed in ambient lighting. Things such as the night vision camera, digital rearview mirror, color head-up display, Level 2 semi-autonomous driving system, full LED headlights, parallel and perpendicular parking assistant, and full-speed forward collision warning, with pedestrian and cyclist detection, are on deck too.
Full pricing details will be announced in due course for the UK market, but in the meantime, we will remind you that in the U.S., the Grand Cherokee 4xe kicks off at $57,700, excluding the $1,795 destination charge. It’s powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-four, with two electric motors fed by a 17 kWh battery, for a combined output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque.
