The Mods on This 1-of-1 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Cost As Much as a House

They say possibilities are endless when you have resources, and in the car tuner world, anything is possible if you have the money. Novitec Group featured a South African 1-of-1 Mercedes-AMG G 63 that took more than 2 years and about $666,000 (587,000 euro) to build.
There are two types of car enthusiasts, those that mod their cars for performance and those that mod them for looks. This 1-of-1 G 63 4x4 falls in the middle. It’s a rugged, brutal beach car but with top-of-the-range finishes on the interior.
It started off as a regular white edition G 63. The build went through two stages - the first for 3 months and the second for 6 months, spread over two years.
The main idea was to turn this Mercedes-AMG G 63 into a full-on beach summer car. There’s a lot of tweaking on the suspension system, lifting the off-roader as high as a G-Class Squared. It runs on a set of black Forgiato wheels that have it hovering high in traffic. The only downside to this is it will take a lifetime to make a u-turn.
The engine is stock but with modifications on every component, including the turbos, to raise the torque levels. They also included a full-performance Brabus exhaust with cutouts sticking on the side. We don’t know how much power this G 63 is making - but it has to be a lot considering the investment at hand.
Since they were looking for a 4x4 beach off-roader with a Landaulet design, they chopped off the roof to let in more light. The seats have a Lamborghini Urus quilting pattern, while all carbon trims and titanium logos are 3D-printed for a unique custom finish.
Behind the wheel, this 1-of-1 G 63 sounds fantastic. It has a unique, deep rumble. It’s swift and glides through steep elevations with minimum effort. It’s interesting what one person can do with $600,000 to spare. It’s almost feels like a show-off.
