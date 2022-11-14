Jay Leno Hospitalized After Suffering Burns to His Face in Car Fire

Jay Leno, avid car collector and former “The Tonight Show” host, is currently recovering after suffering serious burns from a gasoline fire.
The famous car enthusiast was reportedly in his car garage in Los Angeles on Sunday when one of the cars burst into flames and left him with burns to his face. Leno was rushed to the hospital and was taken in for his injuries.
According to reports, he is now in stable condition. Apparently, he suffered burns only on the left side of his face, but luckily the flames didn’t affect his eye or his ear.
Leno himself confirmed to Variety that the injuries were serious, but he’s now on the mend. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he told the publication.
News of this unfortunate incident that put Leno in the hospital was initially reported by People magazine, which announced that the former TV host canceled a scheduled performance at The Financial Brand Forum conference in Las Vegas. He was supposed to show up at the said event on Sunday, November 13, but he was unable to attend due to a health issue.
The organizers told the People that “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling.”
No other details about his current condition are known. Still, he remains hospitalized at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he is being treated for his injuries.
Jay Leno is a well-known figure among car enthusiasts and comedy lovers. He hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009 and from 2010 to 2014. Leno was succeeded by Conon O’Brien, and he then started his own NBC primetime talk show, “The Jay Leno Show.”
The 72-year-old car collector has also been hosting the CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage” since 2015. The popular show just wrapped its seventh season at the end of October.
