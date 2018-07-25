Jason Momoa’s Awesome Bike Breaks Down in LA Parking Lot

Perhaps more impressive than Jason Momoa’s physique is his collection of motorcycles, some of which he’s also shown off on social media. Occasionally, it turns out, they too have technical failures – publicly so.

As of earlier this year, Momoa has been seen around on this custom piece, believed to be an original Harley Davidson Knucklehead but looking like it would fit just perfectly into the Mad Max universe. It’s got personality and power, and it matches Momoa’s public image down to a T.Except when it refuses to start, that is. It happened the other day in the parking lot of a grocery store, near the actor’s home in Topanga Canyon, California, the Daily Mail notes.It was a hot summer day and eyewitnesses noticed Momoa’s frustration grow as he struggled to start the engine and couldn’t. He also had a brief Pantene moment when he loosened his manbun and flipped his locks, but it can be written off to his desire to play up to the paparazzi. After all, that standalone “Aquaman” movie isn’t going to promote itself, you know.Either way, one eyewitness tells the British tab that Momoa’s struggles ended after about 40 minutes, when he was finally able to ride off. He still looked “unsure,” though, and was perhaps fearing another malfunction.“It was mid-afternoon and over 100-degrees, you could tell he was really annoyed,” the spy explains. “He would start it up, get his helmet back on and jump on it only to have it conk out. This went on for about 40 minutes before he ultimately got it going.”Last year, Momoa received a surprise gift on the set of “Aquaman”: a brand new Harley-Davidson . Should this custom bike no longer work at all one day, he’s got plenty of other options, is what we’re saying.Here’s a video of Momoa having some fun with his bikes.