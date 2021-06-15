Jacob & Co Releases a $200,000 Table Version Of Its Iconic Astronomia Timepiece

3 Jacob & Co. Launches the SF24 Tourbillon, the World’s First NFT Luxury Watch

Jacob & Co is not your average watch retailer. The Manhattan-based company sells some of the most luxurious timepieces in the world. Its signature watch styles go as high as $1 million apiece, as is the case with the Astronomia Clarity Spider Tourbillon for instance. Now Jacob & Co releases a table version of Astronomia, the company’s most emblematic wristwatches. 1 photo



It has a 128 mm (5 in) case that features four mineral crystal windows installed throughout its periphery. It comes with the same four-arm vertical movement we’ve seen in all Astronomia wristwatches, which rotates and floats through the mineral crystal and stainless steel-bound space.



One of the four arms represents a hand-painted blue Earth globe and has a piece of a genuine meteorite on the opposite end. The piece of meteorite is from a crater field in the Campo del Cielo, discovered in 1576.

The blue globe rotates on itself in 60 seconds and over the aventurine dial in 10 minutes. It also takes 10 minutes for the small meteorite to rotate over the aventurine dial.



A skeletonized time display with Roman numerals and the patented differential-leveled system completes the four-arm design. The Roman numerals are hand-engraved and filled with black lacquer, and the hands appear in a gun blue metallic.



The Astronomia Tableclock captivates you with its unique and sophisticated watch movements. The front lid of the



The Jacob & Co table



