It’s Official - Drone Racing League Now Accredited by the Federal Aviation Administration

More on this:

1 40 High School Teachers in Michigan Will Be Trained to Learn How to Operate Drones

2 Innovative Hydrogen Fuel Cell Drone Receives Certification from the Japanese Government

3 Limited-Edition Drone Bed Is One Cool Crib, It Can Be Yours for $25,000

4 Apple Turns to Drones to Build a Better Google Maps Rival

5 SNAG Bird-Robot Is a Motorized Falcon With Claws and Sensors, Can Be Attached to Drones