It’s Official - Drone Racing League Now Accredited by the Federal Aviation Administration

With autonomous car races and robot speedboats races changing the conventional idea of racing, it’s no surprise that there’s a drone racing championship out there as well. Having recently been accredited by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Drone Racing League (DRL) is now officially the world’s first professional drone racing property.
DRL is unique because it merges reality with digital, immersive experiences, using advanced drone technology. The best drone pilots in the world compete in the league, delivering some of the most visually-thrilling high-speed races possible.
The DRL is based on first-person view (FPV) racing, where drones are equipped with cameras, and the pilots wearing goggles control the drones based on the live-streamed video feed. This way, pilots feel as though they are operating from inside the drone. The races take place in challenging environments, using custom-built drones that can hit 90 mph (145 kph), either virtually, in DRL’s drone racing simulator, or in stadiums around the world.
DRL isn’t just about fun and the thrill of the competition, but also about safety. It’s recently been accredited by FAA as the first unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) event organizer, and it also intends to support the FAA in establishing standard safety protocols for these types of events. The FAA Partnership for Safety Plan (PSP) Program is meant to determine the best safety protocols for both individuals and organizations, regarding UAS air shows, exhibitions, and other events taking place in front of a live audience.
The league isn’t just implementing the highest safety protocols for its own races, which are watched by millions of people on famous sports broadcasting networks and on Twitter, but is also committed to spreading the word and educating the drone community on safety issues and best practices. This commitment began in 2016, when DRL worked with The White House Office of Science and Technology (OSTP) to create and share drone racing safety protocols.
The ongoing 2021-2022 DRL World Championship Season will culminate with a live-audience event on January 5, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.
