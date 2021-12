Innovative Hydrogen Fuel Cell Drone Receives Certification from the Japanese Government

H3 Dynamics, an aerial mobility company with multiple locations across the globe, has achieved a significant milestone – its Aestrostak hydrogen fuel cell system powered a drone that received official approval from the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (MITI) in Japan. The drone was developed by Drone Works, with support from technical integration from a Toyota Group member, Toyota Tsusho Nexty Electronics.The pioneering test flight of the first certified hydrogen multi-rotor drone was carried out in Japan, at the end of last month, and demonstrated the efficiency of this environmentally friendly system. The drone was built with a small container made out of composite materials, for high-pressure hydrogen, and was equipped with the drone-compatible fuel cell system developed by H3 Dynamics.The aerial mobility company has been researching and testing hydrogen fuel cell systems that are compatible with drones, for more than a decade, and has launched several air cargo platforms using these systems, including fixed-wing aircraft and eVTOLs (electrical vertical take-off and landing).Its hydrogen multi-rotor drone Hycopter, launched a few years ago, was capable of a three-hour flight endurance. The Hycopter was able to map out areas that were six times bigger than what battery-powered drones could cover. This performance made it an excellent choice for large-scale inspections, emergency missions, as well as reconnaissance and surveillance applications. The Hycopter could reach a maximum speed of 35 mph (56 kph), depending on the payload, and was designed to be refilled with hydrogen in 30 minutes at most.The main advantage of hydrogen-powered drones, compared to lithium battery-powered ones, is the extended range, which enables them to complete more complex missions, in a shorter time, with lower costs. As green hydrogen becomes readily available, this will also be an effective environmental solution.The Aerostack hydrogen fuel cell developer was recently selected by a large airport operator in Paris for its future air mobility ecosystem, and will take thing to the next level by flying the first hydrogen cargo aircraft, in the Paris region.