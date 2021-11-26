Combat Drone Sets New Record, Completes Over 400,000 Operational Flight Hours

Sharp Martian Gash Look Like It's Been Cut by Laser

Baykar Technologies announced that its tactical drone, the Bayraktar TB2, broke a new record, completing over 400,000 operational flight hours. The recent milestone adds to the list of achievements set by the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). 6 photos



The vehicle entered service in 2014 and has since successfully completed missions within the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish National Police. The drone has a communication range of 186 miles (300 km), and it can carry a maximum payload of 331 lbs (150 kg).



But that’s not only the impressive thing about this



It also showcased its ability to fly at a 27,030 feet (8,239 meters) altitude. According to Kaykar, the TB2 is also the first aircraft in its category to be exported globally. Recently, the TB2 has set another record, validating its reliability: the drone completed over 400,000 operational flight hours.



Powered by a 105 hp internal combustion injection engine, the system can fly pretty fast and reach speeds of 117 mph (189 kph). It’s a multi-purpose platform. The



Equipped with the latest tech, it features semi-autonomous flight modes, and it does not depend on ground systems to take off or land. An onboard avionic suite with a triple-redundant avionic system incorporates elements that allow for fully autonomous taxiing, take-off, cruising, and landing.



