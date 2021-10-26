World’s Most Advanced Drone Charging Station Is an Off-Grid Autonomous Expert Pilot

It may sound like something that’s only meant for fun, but a drone-in-a-box is one of the most important developments for future drone operation, and beyond. There are several of these devices available on the market, but H3 Dynamics claims to have created the most advanced one yet.
With so many people working remotely, due to the global health crisis, autonomous systems are becoming increasingly important. An autonomous drone charging station can perform all the functions of an on-site pilot, including docking, battery charging, data retrieval, transmission, and cloud-based processing. According to H3 Dynamics, pilot availability is currently limited, which makes autonomous drone vertiports even more important.
The newly-launched DBX-G7 boasts a series of advantages. First of all, it’s compatible with drones from different manufacturers, with various operating requirements and communication features. Unlike similar types of closed charging stations, the DBX is built with an open architecture, so that it’s not restricted to one type of drone.
Secondly, this device is rugged enough to operate off-grid, where on-site presence is difficult to ensure. Its all-weather design features an internal heating/cooling system, plus sensors for rainfall, wind speed, wind direction, and luminosity. The DBX can operate in extreme environments, with temperatures from -10/+55 Celsius (14-131 Fahrenheit).
According to the manufacturer, DBX is not only smarter and faster, but also 5G-enabled, which allows excellent VMS-to-station communication, as well as station-to-drone communication. The DBX ensures autonomous precision landing, centering, and charging, as well as high-quality live video streaming.
This autonomous charging station is versatile enough for a wide range of operations, from any type of monitoring (construction, environmental, critical infrastructure) to mapping and emergency response.
More importantly, the aerial mobility company with headquarters in Singapore, Austin and Paris, sees the DBX-G7 as an important step towards larger vertiports of the future, which will be operating in smart cities across the world.
The newly-launched DBX-G7 boasts a series of advantages. First of all, it’s compatible with drones from different manufacturers, with various operating requirements and communication features. Unlike similar types of closed charging stations, the DBX is built with an open architecture, so that it’s not restricted to one type of drone.
Secondly, this device is rugged enough to operate off-grid, where on-site presence is difficult to ensure. Its all-weather design features an internal heating/cooling system, plus sensors for rainfall, wind speed, wind direction, and luminosity. The DBX can operate in extreme environments, with temperatures from -10/+55 Celsius (14-131 Fahrenheit).
According to the manufacturer, DBX is not only smarter and faster, but also 5G-enabled, which allows excellent VMS-to-station communication, as well as station-to-drone communication. The DBX ensures autonomous precision landing, centering, and charging, as well as high-quality live video streaming.
This autonomous charging station is versatile enough for a wide range of operations, from any type of monitoring (construction, environmental, critical infrastructure) to mapping and emergency response.
More importantly, the aerial mobility company with headquarters in Singapore, Austin and Paris, sees the DBX-G7 as an important step towards larger vertiports of the future, which will be operating in smart cities across the world.