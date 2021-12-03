autoevolution
Limited-Edition Drone Bed Is One Cool Crib, It Can Be Yours for $25,000

3 Dec 2021, 15:15 UTC ·
As Hot Wheels and other such toy manufacturers proved it so many times, naps are more fun in creatively-designed cribs such as those popular racing car beds that come with wheels, a steering wheel, the whole package. The same goes for drone enthusiasts, who can now get a good night’s sleep or just chill in this cool drone bed.
If you’re thinking drone competitions, the Drone Racing League (DRL) is the first to come to mind. And now you can watch the UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) speeding at over 80 mph through three-dimensional courses from the comfort of your bed, while still feeling like you’re part of the race. How so? The DRL recently unveiled its drone bed, inspired by the Racer4 quadcopter, its flagship drone.

You can get the drone bed in two sizes. There’s a twin version available, which measures 80” (2 meters) in length, 38” (0.9 m) in width, and 28” (0.7 m) in height, and a full version that is just as long but wider, at 53” (1.3 m). It has the DRL logo on it and comes with scratch-resistant high-grade furniture paint.

As for the design of the drone bed, you’ve got LED lights surrounding it, propeller pillows, an option to add a TV mount at the end of the bed, and there are even sleep masks included, which come in the shape of First Person View drone goggles.

This thing is definitely the ultimate gift for drone maniacs if you can dig deep into your pocket to come up with $25,000 because this is how much this cool bunk will cost you.

And if this isn’t discouraging enough, you should know that the drone bed is a made-to-order, limited-edition one, and you can only order it until February 1, 2022. Also, DRL only ships it in the United States. The bed gets delivered 2 to 4 months after you place your order, so you should hurry up.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Drone Racing League drone bed racing
 
 
 
 
 

