40 High School Teachers in Michigan Will Be Trained to Learn How to Operate Drones

More and more industries are beginning to rely on unmanned aerial vehicles for diverse operations, with drones proving their worthiness in a variety of scenarios. But their increase in popularity also means there’s a growing need for properly trained technicians who know how to operate them. That is why we're now starting to teach UAS (unmanned aerial systems) fundamentals in schools.
There are a lot of applications for drones nowadays. These flying machines can be used for deliveries of various products (from pharmaceutical to edibles, consumables, and so on), for inspecting various sites, for monitoring, law support enforcement, for agricultural purposes, for gaining access to hard-to-reach places, and so much more. But someone has to know how to work this type of aircraft, which requires proper training in the field.
The Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) recently announced that it received a $90,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, to be used for training high school teachers. Forty of them will be introduced to UAS fundamentals and will be equipped with a multi-rotor unit that will be used with their students.
Teachers will develop and hone their drone skills so that more UAS programs can be created or existing ones can be updated, making the pathway to industry and employment more accessible.
It is no big surprise that the NMC managed to obtain the grant, as the school launched its own UAS program back in 2010, succeeding in producing many graduates who are now working in the industry. Its UAS program helped launch startup companies in the field, assist private businesses and public institutions.
As for the 40 teachers who are going to participate in the training program, they are scheduled to begin their instruction next summer at NMC’s private airfield in Yuba, Michigan. They will take a 10-week Remote Pilot Test Preparation course online and learn how to safely conduct a complete flight of a drone, from takeoff to landing, without benefiting from any intervention from their instructor. Teachers will learn how to calibrate the system, set it up, and what the best operating practices are.
