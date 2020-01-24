It’s Never a Good Idea to Take a Shower While Riding a Bike, FYI

If you’re going to be doing stupid stuff, at the very least you can make sure that no one else stands to get hurt by your actions and, perhaps just as important, that video of said actions doesn’t exist.
Two young and very reckless men from Vietnam failed on both these counts and are now facing fines for a variety of driving offenses. What must sting the most, though, is the knowledge that all this could have been avoided if video of it hadn’t been posted on social media. Or, of course, if they hadn’t done the stupid thing in the first place.
Earlier this week, a video popped on social media, showing the men riding a motorbike in the province of Binh Duong, southern Vietnam. It was shot from another moving vehicle and showed the two taking an on-the-go shower in the most literal sense: they had a bucket of water between them on the bike and the passenger kept pouring water from it on himself and the driver.
While both made sure to get behind the ears, as they mothers must have taught them (all mothers do), they also displayed a shocking disregard for anyone else on that road, be they drivers or pedestrians. To add insult to injury, the driver also had a six-pack of beer in front, on the center luggage rack and can be heard boasting about being rushed by his friend to a party, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reports.
Not only was the video posted online but whoever did it paid no attention to the fact that the license plate on the bike was visible. The clip attained viral status and the cops became aware of it. In a couple of days, they were able to track down the driver (Huynh Thanh Khanh) and the passenger, as well as the real owner of the bike.
All three were fined: the duo for “driving without a driver’s license, riding and boarding a motorbike without wearing crash helmets, riding a motorbike without rear-view mirrors, and driving without a civil insurance certificate,” while the owner was slapped for lending the vehicle to an unqualified driver.
Let this be today’s lesson: while some things might look like fun when you think about them in your head, acting them out can put a lot of people in danger. And get you in trouble with the law.
