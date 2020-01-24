2021 Skoda Octavia RS Configurator Photos Leaked, TDI Indirectly Confirmed

Skoda dropped the bomb on us today, announcing that the all-new Octavia RS would debut roughly two months from now at the Geneva Motor Show. But we just found a few photos that could constitute a leak.
These are obviously not photos of a real car, but those tiny 3D models you click on in the official configurator. It's not uncommon for official websites to be combed for stuff like this. And something tells us Skoda won't wait until Geneva to show the car; it could even go on sale by then.
The images show both the wagon and the sedan versions of the car, which is to be expected. Both models are silver and appear to feature the 19-inch wheels that you used to get only on the performance models.
In addition, the images appear to confirm that a TDI engine will be offered on the Octavia RS. Our deduction is hardly impressive, considering Skoda has already announced a 200 horsepower 2.0 TDI for the normal Octavia. But like most VW Group vehicles, the RS would have a fuel cap on the right, which means the charging port needs to be on the left rear panel, and it's not in these photos.
While the Octavia RS iV plug-in may be shown in Geneva, it could take several more months until it's ready for production, as is usually the case with things that get EV tech. But that's fine by us, considering the RS TDI is the one to have.
It might only have 200 horsepower, but that should be enough for 0 to 100 km/h in about 7.5 seconds. Plus, the plug-in will be much heavier and noticeably more expensive. For more of our thoughts on this, please read our previous post.
Along with the photos of the new RS model, some Octavia Scout shots have also slipped out. It's a standard wagon with about 15mm of extra suspension and some body cladding. Considering they have three very popular crossovers, Skoda shouldn't have even bothered making another Scout.
