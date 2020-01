Q: Why do we have hilarious woodland camo for #SpaceForce uniforms?



A: The people wearing them operate on Earth.



Q: Why?



A: Because we have nothing in space to defend, nothing to defend it with, and nobody to defend it from.



Q: Then why do we have a Space Force?



Why are you wearing forest camo in space?



The Space Force would aim to deter attacks from Russia and China in space and defend American satellites, in short. It would function under a new Space Development Agency and report to the Secretary of Defense, on an initial $40 million funding secured for the first 5 years of activity.Seeing how much media attention the new military branch garnered, for a variety of reasons, it was only to be expected for the first image of the official uniform to go viral. But not for the reason it did: it’s a camo uniform.The big unveil came on Friday, straight from the Space Force . People haven’t been able to stop laughing and crack jokes about it ever since, and nowhere else is that more apparent than on social media.“The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the Pentagon,” the United States Space Force proudly tweeted at the end of last week. And then the reactions came – and they were so vehement and from such a variety of places that officials were cornered into issuing an explanation for the very hilarious confusion over why soldiers needed camouflage clothes in space, where everything is mostly pitch black.It’s because they’re “utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms” for the new uniform and “saving costs of designing/producing a new one,” officials said. Not that this stopped the LOLs.Most jokes commonly include Star Trek and Star Wars references, along with photos of cats, dogs and children in starry- or space-themed clothing or even pajamas. You can see some choice tweets at the bottom of the page, but they’re only a drop in the bucket of hilarity still underway on social media.Of course, there are also many who come to defend the styling choice by pointing out that most employees of the Space Force won’t ever set foot into actual space, since they’ll be working on Earth. To that, critics respond with: why was there a need to create a Space Force in the first place, since the Army could have handled the job just as well?