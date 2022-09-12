Italian Mogul’s $12M Military-Style Explorer Was Meant for Off-Grid Luxury at Sea

An experienced yacht owner who had already cruised around the world two times onboard a sailing yacht, this Italian millionaire was very involved in the design of his custom motor superyacht, a rugged-looking machine that can handle up to six months at sea, revealing a lavish interior with the highest degree of comfort.
It was launched just two years ago, turning heads with its remarkable profile – a masculine silhouette in a medium shade of gray, with a stylized red “K”.
The name reveals something about its owners - Francesco Casoli owns a reputable company that manufactures kitchen appliances, and “cappa” means “kitchen good” in Italian. The numbers in the name are a combination of dates that are important for Francesco and his wife, he explained in an interview at the time of the launch.
The 120-foot (36.6 meters) K-584 was built by CPN Cantiere Navale, with an exterior design by Andrea Vallicelli and interiors by Pierluigi Floris. Casoli wanted a vessel that would be built to his specifications. For example, the K-584 has a dive center in the stern, instead of a tender garage.
Also, the master’s suite is on the bridge deck, behind the wheelhouse. This is where the captain’s cabin would typically be placed, but Casoli wanted a stateroom with fabulous views of the sea all around, even if that meant having less space for things like a walk-in wardrobe. Obviously, the galley had to be equipped with the best luxury appliances, and the couple also wanted an elegant library onboard.
Their goal was to live onboard the K-584 for up to eight months at a time, while exploring various destinations, which is why it had to be as comfortable and luxurious as a home. At the same time, it had to be rugged and powerful enough to sustain that. The K-584 is equipped with twin MAN engines that deliver up to 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph), boasting a range of 6,000 nautical miles (11,112 km).
After just two years since its launch, the unique K-584 is up for grabs at IYC. Someone with €11.9 million ($12 million) to spare could take this Italian beast on a new adventure.
The name reveals something about its owners - Francesco Casoli owns a reputable company that manufactures kitchen appliances, and “cappa” means “kitchen good” in Italian. The numbers in the name are a combination of dates that are important for Francesco and his wife, he explained in an interview at the time of the launch.
The 120-foot (36.6 meters) K-584 was built by CPN Cantiere Navale, with an exterior design by Andrea Vallicelli and interiors by Pierluigi Floris. Casoli wanted a vessel that would be built to his specifications. For example, the K-584 has a dive center in the stern, instead of a tender garage.
Also, the master’s suite is on the bridge deck, behind the wheelhouse. This is where the captain’s cabin would typically be placed, but Casoli wanted a stateroom with fabulous views of the sea all around, even if that meant having less space for things like a walk-in wardrobe. Obviously, the galley had to be equipped with the best luxury appliances, and the couple also wanted an elegant library onboard.
Their goal was to live onboard the K-584 for up to eight months at a time, while exploring various destinations, which is why it had to be as comfortable and luxurious as a home. At the same time, it had to be rugged and powerful enough to sustain that. The K-584 is equipped with twin MAN engines that deliver up to 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph), boasting a range of 6,000 nautical miles (11,112 km).
After just two years since its launch, the unique K-584 is up for grabs at IYC. Someone with €11.9 million ($12 million) to spare could take this Italian beast on a new adventure.