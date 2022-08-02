Classic Italian Vessel Becomes the First Luxury Superyacht in the Galapagos Islands

Exploring some of the most remote, fascinating places on Earth is no longer restricted to a handful of daring men and specialized crews, while withstanding harsh travel conditions. There’s a growing trend for so-called luxury explorer yachts, and among them, the Aqua Mare is unique.
Conventional water fun while vacationing on a charter yacht is nothing compared to the incredible experience of traveling to the Galapagos Islands, a natural heaven on Earth where you can admire some of the rarest geological wonders and animals, while also enjoying adrenaline-pumping sports. But to do so while being pampered just as if you were a superyacht owner is taking things to the next level.
The epitome of luxury is to enjoy your own, spectacular Master’s suite, while exploring the incredible Galapagos Islands. That’s now possible thanks to an enthusiastic man who turned the downsides of the pandemic in his favor. Francesco Galli Zugaro, the founder of Aqua Expeditions, has always dreamt of bringing a luxury ship to the Ecuadorian Islands, according to Travel + Leisure. He had designed a yacht for this purpose, but when the pandemic broke out, he feared that construction might be delayed indefinitely. So, he decided to customize an existing vessel instead.
That is how Dr. No No became Aqua Mare, the latest ship to join the Aqua Expeditions fleet. It is now officially the first superyacht that doesn’t just explore, but is permanently moored in the volcanic archipelago. It was built back in 1998 as a pleasure craft, by the acclaimed Italian shipyard CRN. The customization of the 163-foot (49.7 meters) yacht meant that it got two new cabins, increasing its capacity to 16 guests, and making its total volume 3% bigger than most yachts this size.
The new Aqua Mare also claims to outperform all other yachts in the region. Its CAT engines allow it to cruise comfortably at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph), with a remarkable range of 4,900 nautical miles (5,638 miles/9,048 km). New Koop Nautic Sea Rocq Underway stabilizers were also added to make the trip more comfortable, while this majestic yacht hits its top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph/21.4 kph) which is faster than any other vessel in the Archipelago.
Aqua Mare also kept its classic Italian charm. The original custom interiors were created by the famous Francois Zuretti, while the exterior was designed by Studio Scanu. The 861-square foot (80 square meters) owner’s suite is the most spectacular area on the yacht, a truly luxurious experience, especially in addition to the rare one-to-one crew to guest ratio.
There are also numerous socializing and relaxation areas on the yacht, including a six-person jacuzzi on the sun deck, a panoramic lounge on the upper deck, and an indoor panoramic beach club that doubles as a movie room. Basically, you would enjoy the luxuries of a stunning superyacht, while taking a deep dive into the fascinating territory of the Galapagos.
The unique Aqua Mare made its debut this summer. For more information on future itineraries, you can check out Aqua Expeditions.
The epitome of luxury is to enjoy your own, spectacular Master’s suite, while exploring the incredible Galapagos Islands. That’s now possible thanks to an enthusiastic man who turned the downsides of the pandemic in his favor. Francesco Galli Zugaro, the founder of Aqua Expeditions, has always dreamt of bringing a luxury ship to the Ecuadorian Islands, according to Travel + Leisure. He had designed a yacht for this purpose, but when the pandemic broke out, he feared that construction might be delayed indefinitely. So, he decided to customize an existing vessel instead.
That is how Dr. No No became Aqua Mare, the latest ship to join the Aqua Expeditions fleet. It is now officially the first superyacht that doesn’t just explore, but is permanently moored in the volcanic archipelago. It was built back in 1998 as a pleasure craft, by the acclaimed Italian shipyard CRN. The customization of the 163-foot (49.7 meters) yacht meant that it got two new cabins, increasing its capacity to 16 guests, and making its total volume 3% bigger than most yachts this size.
The new Aqua Mare also claims to outperform all other yachts in the region. Its CAT engines allow it to cruise comfortably at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph), with a remarkable range of 4,900 nautical miles (5,638 miles/9,048 km). New Koop Nautic Sea Rocq Underway stabilizers were also added to make the trip more comfortable, while this majestic yacht hits its top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph/21.4 kph) which is faster than any other vessel in the Archipelago.
Aqua Mare also kept its classic Italian charm. The original custom interiors were created by the famous Francois Zuretti, while the exterior was designed by Studio Scanu. The 861-square foot (80 square meters) owner’s suite is the most spectacular area on the yacht, a truly luxurious experience, especially in addition to the rare one-to-one crew to guest ratio.
There are also numerous socializing and relaxation areas on the yacht, including a six-person jacuzzi on the sun deck, a panoramic lounge on the upper deck, and an indoor panoramic beach club that doubles as a movie room. Basically, you would enjoy the luxuries of a stunning superyacht, while taking a deep dive into the fascinating territory of the Galapagos.
The unique Aqua Mare made its debut this summer. For more information on future itineraries, you can check out Aqua Expeditions.