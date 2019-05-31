Is the 2020 Toyota Supra Better With a Big Wing or Widebody Kit?

People are saying that the BMW 3-liter turbo in the new Supra is no 2JZ, which is true. But what's really missing here is a big wing over the trunk, right?

This time, the roof stays where it is, as it's all about the aero. Our new favorite rendering is that blue car, supposedly a Pandem tuning project with a giant wing sprouting over the trunk. How do you get to your luggage? You just don't.



The Pandem treatment featured skirts, spoilers, and suspension that's been lowered onto racing wheels. It looks ready to race any digital masterpiece, but if extra aero is directly equivalent with speed, the only thing that could keep up with it is another modified Toyota Supra.



Ted Li has a few widebody kits as well, with giant grilles and bulging fenders. Some look a bit like the Dodge Viper ACR while others remind us of the Lexus LFA. With so much air being sucked up through its rear fenders, it makes you wonder if the new Supra will ever become a successful race car. But only in D1 drifting would they go this far with the fender flares.



A few days ago, we featured a rendering set by Ted Li of Flat Hat 3D Studio . The Taiwan artist had put together an aggressive Supra Targa , and even though some of you hated it, we decided to share more of the same. After all, not everything needs to be understated and timeless, and the world would frankly be a boring place without tuning.