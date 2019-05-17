autoevolution

TRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In Japan

17 May 2019, 18:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
At long last, Toyota Racing Development has worked its magic on the GR Supra! The sports car from Austria is available with TRD parts in Japan for the time being, but chances are these components will be offered in Europe and the United States in the near future.
20 photos
TRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In JapanTRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In Japan
Most of these parts can trace their roots back to the Performance Line Concept TRD from February 2019. Coincidence or not, Magna Steyr started production of the GR Supra one month later in Graz. Toyota Racing Development has a lot of carbon fiber to offer, utilizing the lightweight material for the front spoiler, side skirts and exterior door trim, rear spoilers, aerodynamic diffuser, and mirror caps.

The 19-inch forged aluminum wheels are a must, wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport performance rubber. The thing is, opting for the front spoiler reduces the ride height by 14 millimeters while the side skirts bring the Supra closer to the ground by 4 millimeters. This might become a problem for some customers, but then again, these add-ons can be replaced if scratched or damaged.

Moving on to other customization options, the Supra GR can be equipped with side-mirror projectors, a trunk mat with the Gazoo Racing logo, and the Gazoo Racing Recorder. The latter is most interesting, storing driving data on an SD card for reviewing on a PC with the help of the Gazoo Racing Data Viewer.

The data logger can even reproduce the track’s layout with the help of Microsoft Bing Maps, and if you’re the kind to record your track days, a camera can be added to the Gazoo Racing Recorder as well.

At the time of writing, the GR Supra is available with both the four- and six-cylinder engine options from BMW in Japan. Even though Toyota certified the car with the 2.0-liter in the United States, the company isn’t willing to confirm the addition of this powertrain to the U.S. lineup.

BMW uses the B48 in the Z4 sDrive20i and sDrive30i. The lesser of the two models can be ordered with a six-speed manual, and the transmission could be shared with Toyota at some point in the nearest of futures.
2020 Toyota GR Supra TRD Toyota Supra Japan Toyota
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupAll TOYOTA models  
 
 