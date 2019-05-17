TRD Parts Go Official For 2020 Toyota GR Supra In Japan

At long last, Toyota Racing Development has worked its magic on the GR Supra! The sports car from Austria is available with TRD parts in Japan for the time being, but chances are these components will be offered in Europe and the United States in the near future.
Most of these parts can trace their roots back to the Performance Line Concept TRD from February 2019. Coincidence or not, Magna Steyr started production of the GR Supra one month later in Graz. Toyota Racing Development has a lot of carbon fiber to offer, utilizing the lightweight material for the front spoiler, side skirts and exterior door trim, rear spoilers, aerodynamic diffuser, and mirror caps.
The 19-inch forged aluminum wheels are a must, wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport performance rubber. The thing is, opting for the front spoiler reduces the ride height by 14 millimeters while the side skirts bring the Supra closer to the ground by 4 millimeters. This might become a problem for some customers, but then again, these add-ons can be replaced if scratched or damaged.
Moving on to other customization options, the Supra GR can be equipped with side-mirror projectors, a trunk mat with the Gazoo Racing logo, and the Gazoo Racing Recorder. The latter is most interesting, storing driving data on an SD card for reviewing on a PC with the help of the Gazoo Racing Data Viewer.
The data logger can even reproduce the track’s layout with the help of Microsoft Bing Maps, and if you’re the kind to record your track days, a camera can be added to the Gazoo Racing Recorder as well.
At the time of writing, the GR Supra is available with both the four- and six-cylinder engine options from BMW in Japan. Even though Toyota certified the car with the 2.0-liter in the United States, the company isn’t willing to confirm the addition of this powertrain to the U.S. lineup.
BMW uses the B48 in the Z4 sDrive20i and sDrive30i. The lesser of the two models can be ordered with a six-speed manual, and the transmission could be shared with Toyota at some point in the nearest of futures.
