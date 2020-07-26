Is Our World Ready for Electric and Autonomous Cars? It Sure Is, Thanks to REE

As you’ve noticed, there isn't a vehicle in sight. What you’re actually looking at is the possible foundation for a wide range of electric or autonomous vehicles. And on that note we shall begin.
What Ree is doing is bringing us a platform upon which to build. Known as a skateboard platform, it has become the most widely used EV platform around. The reason behind its wide use is because it offers a massive amount of space within the compartment of the eventual car, due to the fact that all battery and motor components are housed right there in the board, offering the possibility for modular design.
A wonderful aspect of this type of platform is its ability to reduce the overall weight of a so-called chassis to nearly half of classic I.C. engines. This is done by applying a number of technologies that have been in the works for years.
One of the technologies that REE has focused on is a single-wheel propulsion and braking system. Now, it’s not so much a new thing to have independent motor components in each wheel, so we can't be so surprised. Or can we?
Now I get that, but what are the benefits of something like this? For starters, imagine you’re driving along and suddenly you hear a boom from the back of the vehicle. Your smartphone screen turns on and a voice explains to you that one of your four motors has blown out.
And then the voice continues, “There is no need for an emergency stop. Three remaining motors are currently functioning within safety parameters. With current driving conditions, there will be no need to service this motor for another 75 miles. A service shop is located within 4 miles of your current location. Would you like me to set a route?”
But where’s the rest of the car? I can’t imagine just laying down on the platform while you head to work. Well, I can, but that’s not what this is.
The platform is only a base for a number of vehicle types. And since REE is working with over 300 Tier 1 companies worldwide, you know they can follow through on their promise. That being said, we are presented with five different platforms to choose from, with a weight range from nearly two tons, all the way up to seven tons. From personal vehicles to logistical vehicles, REE has a platform for that.
