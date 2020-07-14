Nvidia’s Drive AGX Orin to Power Autonomous Cars Sooner than Expected

We all know of Nvidia as one of the biggest visual hardware and software manufacturer in the world. But for PC’s not cars. However, for a few years now, Nvidia have been shifting its focus and attention in automotive applications, developing a wide range of software and hardware that allow for next-gen cars to perform certain functions on their own. Limiting or even eliminating some levels of human contact and interaction.
Now Nvidia isn’t the only one doing this type of development. Other major companies such as Toyota with Yui, are in on the game too. But it's Nvidia that seems to be the most accessible in terms of development, applicability, and financial sustainability. To get an understanding of what this tech means for us, I’m going to go through a bit of information with you.
At level two, assisted steering is possible. Much like on an airplane. But the downside is that in cars, driver attention is still a must, as quite a number of dangers can and do present themselves.
The next stage is level three autonomy. Unlike levels one and two, where driver attention is still required, level three presents us with the possibility of looking away and actually leaving steering maneuvers and functions to an onboard AI, as will be the case with BMW 2021 iNext.
Now don’t start thinking you can feed your baby in the back seat or take a nap. Unfortunately, within a few seconds the driver’s attention is required back at the helm. Because of this lack of time available for the driver, most companies don’t use level three functions except for some safety purposes, instead, focusing on level four.
And the final stage in this type of technology is level five. With level five tech, vehicles and AI systems eliminate the driver all-together. You don’t even need to be present to turn on your vehicle. We’ll talk about that at a different time.
Level five autonomy is able to function due to a large number of sensors, software, hardware, cameras and a wide range of other bells and whistles. But the major obstacle in all of this was information.
With such a large number or equipment running all at once, a processor or processors need to be analyzing a huge amount of information in real-time without fault. Think of it like this. Your brain does this effortlessly as it’s been evolving over millennia to do it.
Nvidia with the Orin, processes 200 trillion operations per second, nearly seven times better than its previous Xavier SoC. This, according to experts in the field, is enough to attain level five autonomy. Strikingly enough and before expected, this software is ready to be used. So ready, that Mercedes-Benz has announced parnerships with Nvidia for future vehicles.
But, and this ‘but’ is a big one, our current infrastructure still doesn’t allow us to use this tech. we just don’t have all the necessary road treatments to safely begin this step. Even the Next pods presented in Dubai ran on somewhat of a controlled course during presentations.
