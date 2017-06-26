Is Jaguar The Jaguar XE SVR? Wide Track Prototype with Monster Spoiler Spied

Only a few days separate us from the unveiling of the most extreme license plates bearer in the history of Jaguar. We are, of course, talking about the XE SV Project 8
and while the 600 hp brute is set to debut later this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it seems that Coventry engineers are still out there, testing an uber-wild incarnation of the sedan.
At first, one might be tempted to believe the camouflaged machine we're looking at shows Jaguar polishing the XE SV Project 8, as it's not uncommon to see automakers completing the development process of go-fast machines months after their online introduction - the Project 8 was brought to our attention about one month ago.
However, while the uber-wide rear track, along with other extreme body elements, could back up the hypothesis mentioned above, the luggage compartment lid spoiler, in all its generosity, doesn't even come close to the massive wing of the XE SV Project 8.
Truth be told, it would make sense for the Big Cat
to deliver a "mass production" range-topper for the XE. You see, Coventry is only set to produce 300 units of the 600 hp brute that is the Project 8.
Nevertheless, as it happened with the F-Type Project 7
, which came to the world a few years ago and led to the introduction of the F-Type SVR, we could see the XE SV Project 8 paving the way for a go-fast incarnation of the sedan that would deliver around
Previous spyshots and rumors have determined us to expect an SVR incarnation of the XE and yet the wide track and the extreme rear spoiler of the spied test car surpass our expectations for such a car. As such, we'll return to this supercharged V8 matter as soon as we get our hands on fresh details.